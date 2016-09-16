Adventurer Iain Miller becomes second person to summit Dun Briste sea stack in Ireland

Iain Miller Iain Miller became the first person in 25 years to reach the top of this 50-metre rock formation.

It was third time lucky for climber Iain Miller, who finally made it to the top of an iconic rock formation after two unsuccessful attempts.

Dun Briste sea stack, which lies just metres from Ireland's west coast, has tempted the 46-year-old adventurer for a long time.

However, the wild Atlantic Ocean's risky conditions has deterred daredevils like Miller since a British group first made it to the top 26 years ago.

Aidan McGinley Only two people have ever climbed this towering, 50-metre sea stack off Ireland's west coast.

But the 46-year-old Scottish man used his previous two attempts to learn more about the unpredictable sea.

Spot the climbers. Iain Miller gets close to the top while Paulina Kaniszewska waits below.

"The two attempts prior to the ascent only rekindled the fires of enthusiasm to get on top," he said.

"I sat back and watched the sea around the base and each time I learned more...."

Miller and Kaniszewska make their way to the sea stack on their dinghy.

Miller, a Scot living in Ireland, started "sea stacking" in 1998 after years of hill walking.

"I do like sea stacks," the rock climber, who owns Unique Ascent, puts it simply.

Marion Galt Iain Miller and Paulina Kaniszewska prepare to depart for Dun Briste on their dinghy.

Sea stacks are columns, or towers, of rock that have been cut off from the mainland due to erosion.

Dun Briste, which means "broken fort" in Irish, broke away from County Mayo's Downpatrick Head in the 14th century.

On the day of the summit, Miller's partner Paulina Kaniszewska, accompanied him part of the way but had to turn back due to heavy rain.

WikiCommons Miller hopes to visit Ball's Pyramid in Australia one day.

Miller made it to the top after about five hours and described the initial feeling as relief followed by fear as he faced a treacherous journey back down.

"Sea stack summits have at times sketchy points and on Dun Briste I abseiled off a pile of rubble."

Dun Briste has only been successfully climbed once before by UK climbers Mick Fowler, Nikki Duggan and Steve Sustad in 1990.

Miller plans to continue his adventures in Ireland but has set himself the ultimate goal of visiting Australia.

"Outside of Ireland, there is only summit I have ever wanted to visit and that is the summit of the daddy of all sea stacks, Ball's Pyramid."