Kiwi Grant Rawlinson plans epic human powered journey from Singapore to Stratford

SUPPLIED Grant "Axe" Rawlinson is aiming to row and ride from Singapore to New Zealand.

While he rows and cycles from Singapore to Stratford, Taranaki, Grant "Axe" Rawlinson will have to deal with pirates, strong currents and massive thunderstorms.

The 42-year-old is attempting to make the 12,000km journey over the course of a year, using only "human power".

"There's a lot of shipping traffic there, the occasional piracy incident, thunder and lightning storms that we'll have to go through on an almost daily basis," he said.

SUPPLIED Grant Rawlinson and Charlie Smith will begin the 12,000 voyage by rowing from Singapore to Darwin.

Before he reaches Stratford, he will have to be the first person to row the 4,500km from Singapore to Darwin, with the help of Englishman Charlie Smith (26), before cycling another 4,500km across the continent to reach Coffs Harbour, 300km south of Brisbane.

There he will meet up with his boat and row the 3000km across to New Zealand, landing in New Plymouth and biking the last 40km to his parents house in Stratford.

He said the inspiration for the challenge came from a series of events, starting when he climbed Everest 2012.

After tackling the highest mountain in the world, he came up with the idea of travelling from the top of Ruapehu to the top of Mt Cook, using only his own strength to get there.

"It wasn't going to break my bank account and it had to fit into my annual leave entitlement which was about three weeks," he said.

Supplied The 42-year-old will travel from his current home in Singapore to his old home in Stratford.

Over 22 days and three hours, he walked, cycled and kayaked his way down the country, which launched the idea of completing further adventures around the world and built up to his latest trip, which he has dubbed "rowing from home to home".

"These journeys have got longer and harder every time and this one, going back to New Zealand, seems like a logical extension of that," he said.

He has been preparing for the trip for about two years, but began to seriously train for it about a year and a half ago.

"In that time there's been a lot of preparation to get the $250,000 budget to get the rowing boat and have that delivered out here and go through all the risk management stuff and all the physical training and finding partners," he said.

He said travelling using human power was healthier and more sustainable, and also more rewarding.

"When you travel by human power you get to understand mother nature and the part of the earth that you're travelling through in a completely different way than if you were using a car or a plane," he said.

His wife Stephanie supported him along the way and Rawlinson said she was able to see the huge amount of preparation that went into the expeditions.

"Naturally she has some fears and some concerns but I also think she is the one person that really sees first hand just exactly how much work we put into these expeditions to try and manage the risks," he said.

The rowing boat is a state-of- the-art, self-righting vessel, built from a blend of carbon fibre and fibreglass.

It is packed with a water maker, solar panels for GPS and communications systems, and has a small cabin.

"I am still actively looking for a partner for the final stage, rowing the treacherous Tasman Sea from Australia to New Zealand," Rawlinson said.



"Finding the right person, with the right qualities and in the right position in life to take on the Tasman with me is not straight-forward. But I am confident that I will meet that person – hopefully soon".

Rawlinson is planning on setting off in January and while he will be travelling for about seven months, he is planning to stop for the right weather patterns and hopes to reach New Zealand in November next year.

