Five of New Zealand's most dangerous beaches

123RF It pays to know what you're getting yourself into when you head to the beach - not all of them are safe for swimming.

As the weather gets warmer, more of us will be pulling on our togs and dipping our toes into the water. However it pays to do your research before getting in.

Although they're beautiful, some beaches are better enjoyed from afar. Here's a look at five of New Zealand's most dangerous beaches.

OPOUTERE, IN THE COROMANDEL

halfthisworldaway.com A secluded beach at the Coromandel.

One of the few remaining underdeveloped surf beaches on the Coromandel Peninsula, this beach is a stunning holiday location.

However strong currents mean swimming is dangerous, even for experienced swimmers. If you're not a fan of wild surf you will want to stick to the estuary side, where currents are still tidal but not as powerful.

BIRDLINGS FLAT, CANTERBURY

Heather Inwood Sunset and rainbow at Birdlings Flat. Pretty as a picture, but keep your wits about you.

On the way to Banks Peninsula in Canterbury, this pebble beach is part of Kaitorete Spit – an area of striking scenery. A trip to Birdlings flat is for hardy souls who can brave the cold and discomfort of a southerly blow. Swimming in those rough waters is out of the question.

Even while walking don't turn your back on the sea – unexpectedly large waves can sweep the shore clean. Also be wary of falling rocks from the cliffs above.

PIHA, AUCKLAND

MICHAEL KODAS Don't be fooled by this shot of unusually calm surf rolling off the Tasman Sea onto the black-sand beach at Piha.

Based on the number of rescues carried out by lifeguards, Piha on Auckland's wild west coast is known as one of the country's most dangerous beaches.

It's famed for its pounding surf, treacherous rips – and in recent years for its starring role in the reality TV show Piha Rescue. Nearby Muriwai Beach is also a dangerous swimming spot.

MARINE PARADE BEACH, NAPIER

CLINTON LLEWELLYN/FAIRFAX NZ Big swells off Napier pictured in 2015. Waves crashed up over the beach and into low-lying carparks along Napier's Marine Parade where cars were lucky to escape with just a wash.

A sudden drop in depth means waves here can be large and unpredictable. Rogue breaks have snatched people from the shore and sucked them out to sea.

Following drownings, there are plenty of signs to warn swimmers. It's best to stay clear of the water's edge.

TONGAPORUTU, TARANAKI

PAT GREENFIELD/FAIRFAX NZ Tongaporutu in North Taranaki is spectacular, but walkers need to be careful of the tides.

With its Three Sisters rock formations, Maori petrogylphs carved into cave rock walls, and fine black sand, this beach is arguably one of the most beautiful in the country. However if you don't time it right, you'll get trapped by the incoming tide.

Access to the Three Sisters is a low-tide exercise. The rocks can be slippery, so make sure to wear shoes as you head down to the river mouth. Never sit or picnic at the base of the cliff – the area is an erosion hot spot with bits of it falling off all the time.

Stuff