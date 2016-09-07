Photographer searches for mystery bride and groom he snapped at Yosemite

@mike.yaras/INSTAGRAM Mike Yaras captured this photo of a newlywed couple at Yosemite National Park.

A photographer has captured a picture-perfect moment of a bride and groom, embracing on top of a cliff at Yosemite National Park.

The only problem is, he has no idea who they are.

Mike Karas was enjoying the golden sunset in the famous California park, when the unidentified couple emerged from the shadows.

"It was surreal," he told NBC Bay Area.

"We had seen the bride and groom walking down, but all of a sudden we saw them out on the ledge as we were shooting other photos and that 'Eureka!' moment just unfolded."

READ MORE:

* Chinese celebrity couple share wedding photos at Waitomo Glowworm Caves

* How to plan an Island wedding

* Dumped bride sells everything to travel the world alone

* 'Rather than marry, my partner and I have travel vows'

Do I like #Yosemite? 🤔..... I do! 👰🏼💍 A photo posted by Mike Karas (@mike.karas) on Sep 2, 2016 at 1:29pm PDT

Karas posted the photo on Facebook and Instagram in the hopes someone would reach out to him with the couple's details so he could share the magical shot with them.

But Derek Copenhaver, who claimed to be the couple's wedding photographer, said the newlyweds wished to remain anonymous.

"We were actually in a very similar spot and got shots just like this," he wrote on Instagram.

"But none the less, it's a great photo!"

- Stuff