Sam Pease's travel 101: Kid-wrangling on long flights

Sam Pease Sam Pease and her son Jet travelled the world for 600 days.

Sam Pease spent nearly two years exploring the world with her son Jet, making her an expert on travelling with children. Here she shares some practical advice for wrangling kids on flights.

There's no easy way around it: some flights will be bad. but you can lessen the impact.

Toddlers are the hardest age group to travel with; their curiosity and motor skills are incongruous. I'd recommend waiting until your children are primary-school- aged so that a) travelling is less labour-intensive and b) they'll remember it.

Sam Pease Space monsters, Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA.

Travelling with babies

In some ways babies are easy to travel with because they can't run around, but you need so much gear to transport them — car-seats, strollers, nappies and bottles for starters — it can add extra kilos of exhaustion.

If you're planning a long flight:

* Book into the bassinet-seat row so that your baby can sleep lying down. Holding onto a baby for hours on end is murder on your arms (but sadly not always avoidable).

Sam Pease Sam Pease and son Jet ride camels in the Sahara Desert.

* Hold their feed until the plane takes off. It can be painful delaying them when they're hungry, but giving them breast milk or a bottle will help their ears to pop. I'm surprised how many times I've witnessed kids scream in agony when the plane climbs or lands; changes in cabin pressure hurts their little ears. Sucking on something prevents it.

* Walk-bounce them around the plane. It'll also keep your blood circulating so you can skip the dreaded DVT swells.

* Sit them on the ground (there will be room if you're in a bulkhead row) and give them a box of tissues to play with. #cheaptoys #onehourofsolidplay

Sam Pease Atomic Bomb Dome, Hiroshima, Japan

*Take advantage of two-night stopovers. If you're flying to Europe in one go you may lose your mind. If your child is under two, they'll be on your lap. For a day and a half.

* If you have long walks to connecting flights, ask ground staff to help you with the airport cart. That's what they're there for!

* Taking your baby on board in a front pack will leave your arms free.

Sam Pease Jellyfish Lake, Palau.

* Pack plastic bags to store wet and mucky clothes.

* Take multiple sets of clothing. They will get wet.

Travelling with toddlers

Prevent their ears hurting on take-offs and landings by giving them a lollipop to suck on. Involve them in the sweetie-selection process at the supermarket before you leave, and explain why it's important to have one. Choose a sugar-free option so they don't end up sugar-crazed.

Sam Pease Longhorn cattle riding, Dallas, Texas, USA.

If you'll be in the air for hours:

* Give them a newspaper. Yes, they'll end up with inky hands but you'll have an hour's worth of free time while they revel in playing with something they're not usually allowed to.

* Get the airport cart to pick you up from the gate. Long walks off long flights can be excruciating.

* Pre-order kids' meals. It's easier and tidier.

* Take your own snacks on board. Children's feeding times don't always correspond with the cart coming around.

* Dress them in their pyjamas for the plane. They'll be comfortable, and they'll register that it's time to sleep. Plus, kids look so cute in their jarmies in public.

* Have a few surprise toys up your sleeve. They don't have to be expensive, but wait until the kids are fidgety or grumpy to hand them over.

* Give them a full box of tissues, and no restrictions on how many they can wastefully pull out. You can get around 45 minutes' breathing space with this one. I once gave Jet a big box of tissues for Christmas. Best present ever. And very economical . . .

* Ignore your normal rules around screen-time. If playing on an iPad keeps them busy, indulge it. If watching the same episode of 'Teletubbies' over and over again keeps them entertained, go for it.

* Pack a selection of books to read and ask aircrew for in-flight activity packs.

* Get on the plane last. Many airlines offer priority boarding for families with young children, but I say do the opposite, wait as long as you can (once you're on board there's no turning back). For 60–90 minutes before boarding, encourage your children to run around and burn as much energy as they can so they'll eat, then sleep on the plane. Last to board means you may end up not having your hand luggage directly overhead, but I always recommend having luggage small enough to sit under the seat in front of you for ease of access.

Travelling with primary-school- aged kids

This is a great age for travelling. Primary-school- aged children usually have the patience to sit still and the developmental ability to concentrate for longer periods of time.

* Let them watch all the TV they want, under the proviso that it's to be broken up with reading or

drawing in between. Screen-free time is important on a plane, otherwise they'll arrive frazzled, overstimulated and jet lagged.

* Ask the flight crew for in-flight activity packs.

* Puzzle books that you can do together are always fun. Jet and I always puzzle on planes.

* Lego is a great distraction and small enough that it doesn't take up valuable space in cabin luggage.

Travelling with pre-teens

A breeze. Effortless.

Pre-teens are in control of their own entertainment. Just make sure they have a pillow and blanket so that they can sleep properly. I would suggest putting a sleep mask on them so that lights in the cabin don't disturb them. They really need their rest at this age. #growthspurts

Travelling with teens

I haven't got one so I don't know. I assume that the biggest challenge would be to not embarrass them. Good luck with that.

Extracted from The Jet Project by Sam Pease, published by Random House NZ, RRP: $38.00. Sam Pease is the author of The Jet Project, as well as travel presenter on 'Kiwi Living', Tuesdays at 7.30pm, TV One.

- Stuff