The best and worst foods to eat on a plane, according to airline meal expert Nikos Loukas

Instagram/inflightfeed From the good to the bad, Nikos Loukas has tried the food of 50 airlines.

Nikos Loukas has sampled airline meals on around 400 flights with over 50 airlines as the creator of inFlightFeed, an online guide to airplane food.

"I've always loved planes, I love food, so it's kind of a mixture of both," he said about the inspiration for his site.

Originally from Australia, he's been in the travel industry for 15 years and currently works as a training manager, but his expertise expands beyond the corporate underpinnings of air travel. It's the food that continues to pique his interest and whet his palette.

He's even crowdfunding a documentary called "The Inflight Food Trip – It's Not Just Plane Food!" that goes behind-the-scenes of inflight meal production.

Plane food is often notorious for being tasteless and rubbery, but Loukas shared a few of his tricks of the trade to make your next meal positively gourmet. Or, at least, edible.

'If there's a curry on the menu, I'll take it,' he said.

Here is a sample of meals he has tried.

