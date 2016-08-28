Flight attendant Emilia George reveals the secrets of a VIP journey

Lion cubs, brass bands and US$700 ($966) salads are among the bizarre phenomena aboard private jets, according to a VIP fight attendant.

Emilia George told The Telegraph she "learned to expect the unexpected" during her time in service to the rich and famous.

She said: "From a £1 million dinner service to a $700 bag of salad, money is no object when you can afford your own private jet.... Rather than having to see each other, a divorced couple who had shared custody of their dog would send the pampered pooch back and forth on their plane."

Unsurprisingly, George says VIP jets are pretty fancy.

"There's been on-board gyms, disco rooms featuring poles for girls to dance on and even a solid gold throne. In many cases it costs more to furbish the plane than it does to buy one in the first place."

She likened some experiences to being on reality tv show The Apprentice, including paying a £500 taxi fare "just to get a tin of caviar", and "desperately trying to source a 200-piece brass band to welcome your client upon arrival".

She advises against mile-high encounters with clients, though she has had to destroy evidence of extra-marital affairs.

"Some people, however, don't want the hassle and just bring their wife and lover on the same flight."

Among the perks, tips of £3,000 cash per crew member, Rolex watches and Hermès bags have been reported among VIP flight attendants.

Perhaps it's warranted when some of their clients' culinary demands have included "salmon that's had classical music played to it all its life" and consuming only desserts covered in gold leaf.

As for hand luggage, the items George has stowed away have included :an enormous box full to the brim with Tiffany's jewels", "an extensive collection of guns", falcons, lion cubs and "a monkey dressed in Burberry".

