The most ridiculous requests made by travellers on private jets

Living the high life can get crazy sometimes.
Living the high life can get crazy sometimes.

It's the dream, isn't it? Hiring a private jet to travel in peace and luxury, far removed from the seat-kickers and screaming babies of airline travel.

But for some private jet travellers, serenity and solitude simply aren't enough: they won't travel without specifying a bunch of weird and wonderful requirements.

Cashmere blankets, organic coconuts, a whole plane just for their pet… as these private jet companies reveal, nothing is too outlandish – or expensive – in the world of luxury travel.

"A couple once took a flight to nowhere, paying nearly seven figures for a six-hour trip which ended in the same place that they started."

So have a look at some of the strangest, and most indulgent, requests of super rich travellers. 

Bizarre entertainment

"One of our high-profile clients is obsessed with the colour pink. So we had the aircraft interior seats re-covered with pink fabric, pink food including prawns and macaroons, pink champagne, Pink Floyd was playing, even the pilot wore a pink shirt. As he was hosting VIP guests on board, we welcomed them to the aircraft with a pink carpet." – PrivateFly

"One of the families that regularly travel with us specifically asks for the theme of Mamma Mia! to be played just after take-off. So of course, we oblige." – Magnus Aviation

"Recently we arranged a Scottish-themed flight for a client's 100th birthday. They wanted bespoke tartan seat covers, a fine-dining Scottish menu, and a bagpiper at the aircraft steps."  – PrivateFly

"One client insists on only listening to music by pianist Liberace for the whole flight, while another demands specific blankets and pillows made of 100% cashmere. We have also packed an entire plane with white Casablanca lilies, simply because a passenger requested it." – Jetsmarter

Fussy eaters

"One client used to insist on having a MacDonald's Filet-O-Fish burger during the flight. It had to be collected right at the last minute before take-off, as they had to have it hot." – Magnus Aviation

"An open flame is not permitted on an aircraft unless you have a fireman on board. One client wanted to have her 50th birthday cake candles lit on her birthday trip to Florence, so we arranged for a fireman to go along too. Luckily it was a large aircraft with seats to spare." – PrivateFly

"We were once asked to stock the plane with only Cool Ranch flavour Doritos and bottles of Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry. On a different trip, a client hired food tasters beforehand, to check that the in-flight catering would suit their palette." – Jetsmarter

"Another health-conscious passenger wasn't sure where he wanted to fly, but it had to be home to the highest percentage grade organic coconuts. We sourced a farm in Fiji and arranged the flights." – PrivateFly

 

Wasteful journeys

"One client paid for their favourite Michelin star chef to cook them a meal in New York, and we delivered it by air to them in Chicago." – Jetsmarter

"We have sent a jet from Cannes to London and back, just to pick up a client's favourite wine from their home wine cellar." – Magnus Aviation

​"We have dispatched a jet to transport Birkin Bags back to a client's hometown after a shopping spree. On another occasion, we flew a mobile phone from New York to South Florida for a client who had left it at home by accident." – Jetsmarter

"A client once hired a jet to fly their much-loved family dog from London to Madrid, to be united with her owner. The dog flew alone, with the whole jet to herself. We have also flown a parrot from Manchester to London, when the trip was somewhat out of its flight range." – PrivateFly

 

​Strange things people do in the air

"There's a celebrity who flies weekly across the country with a team of stylists. They spend the entire flight trying on outfits, doing alterations and laying out outfits for the upcoming week." – Jetsmarter

"A couple once took a flight to nowhere, paying nearly seven figures for a six-hour trip which ended in the same place that they started. They had a very expensive bottle of wine, mid-air spa treatments, expert skin care, and a manicure/pedicure. They brought a world class chef on board, and one of the world's most well-known opera singers to sing to them for an hour." – Jetsmarter

​"We have a client who flew one of the world's best poker players with him on his plane from Europe to Vegas, just so he could practice for a two-day gambling spree in Vegas." – Jetsmarter

"Every year we get requests from people who want to enjoy New Years Eve twice. So for £135,000 we make this possible by flying in the Gulfstream G650 (the world's fastest and furthest-ranging jet) from Sydney to Los Angeles, flying across the international date line to see in the New Year in style at both of these cities." – PrivateFly 

This article first appeared in Traveller.com.au.

 - Stuff

