The most ridiculous requests made by travellers on private jets

Colin Anderson Living the high life can get crazy sometimes.

It's the dream, isn't it? Hiring a private jet to travel in peace and luxury, far removed from the seat-kickers and screaming babies of airline travel.

But for some private jet travellers, serenity and solitude simply aren't enough: they won't travel without specifying a bunch of weird and wonderful requirements.

Cashmere blankets, organic coconuts, a whole plane just for their pet… as these private jet companies reveal, nothing is too outlandish – or expensive – in the world of luxury travel.

Image Source "A couple once took a flight to nowhere, paying nearly seven figures for a six-hour trip which ended in the same place that they started."

So have a look at some of the strangest, and most indulgent, requests of super rich travellers.

READ MORE:

* Films give locations their close-up with tourists

* Seeing Los Angeles one meal at a time

* 10 places on the North Island that don't seem real

Happy Easter Holidays! Call us for your last minute charter requirements! #easter #privatejet #privatejets #privatejetcharter #magnusaviation #highlife #aviation #holidays A photo posted by Magnus Aviation (@magnusaviation) on Apr 2, 2015 at 5:20am PDT

Bizarre entertainment

"One of our high-profile clients is obsessed with the colour pink. So we had the aircraft interior seats re-covered with pink fabric, pink food including prawns and macaroons, pink champagne, Pink Floyd was playing, even the pilot wore a pink shirt. As he was hosting VIP guests on board, we welcomed them to the aircraft with a pink carpet." – PrivateFly

"One of the families that regularly travel with us specifically asks for the theme of Mamma Mia! to be played just after take-off. So of course, we oblige." – Magnus Aviation

One client used to insist on having a MacDonald's Filet-O-Fish burger during the flight. It had to be collected right before take-off, as they had to have it - hotMagnus Aviation

"Recently we arranged a Scottish-themed flight for a client's 100th birthday. They wanted bespoke tartan seat covers, a fine-dining Scottish menu, and a bagpiper at the aircraft steps." – PrivateFly

"One client insists on only listening to music by pianist Liberace for the whole flight, while another demands specific blankets and pillows made of 100% cashmere. We have also packed an entire plane with white Casablanca lilies, simply because a passenger requested it." – Jetsmarter

Fussy eaters

"One client used to insist on having a MacDonald's Filet-O-Fish burger during the flight. It had to be collected right at the last minute before take-off, as they had to have it hot." – Magnus Aviation

"An open flame is not permitted on an aircraft unless you have a fireman on board. One client wanted to have her 50th birthday cake candles lit on her birthday trip to Florence, so we arranged for a fireman to go along too. Luckily it was a large aircraft with seats to spare." – PrivateFly

"We were once asked to stock the plane with only Cool Ranch flavour Doritos and bottles of Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry. On a different trip, a client hired food tasters beforehand, to check that the in-flight catering would suit their palette." – Jetsmarter

"Another health-conscious passenger wasn't sure where he wanted to fly, but it had to be home to the highest percentage grade organic coconuts. We sourced a farm in Fiji and arranged the flights." – PrivateFly

Bedroom in the sky #relax #sleep #privatejet #privatejets #privatejetcharter #luxuryjet A photo posted by Magnus Aviation (@magnusaviation) on Mar 23, 2015 at 3:24am PDT

Wasteful journeys

"One client paid for their favourite Michelin star chef to cook them a meal in New York, and we delivered it by air to them in Chicago." – Jetsmarter

"We have sent a jet from Cannes to London and back, just to pick up a client's favourite wine from their home wine cellar." – Magnus Aviation

A couple once took a flight to nowhere, paying nearly seven figures for a six-hour trip which ended in the same place that they started - JetSmarter

​"We have dispatched a jet to transport Birkin Bags back to a client's hometown after a shopping spree. On another occasion, we flew a mobile phone from New York to South Florida for a client who had left it at home by accident." – Jetsmarter

"A client once hired a jet to fly their much-loved family dog from London to Madrid, to be united with her owner. The dog flew alone, with the whole jet to herself. We have also flown a parrot from Manchester to London, when the trip was somewhat out of its flight range." – PrivateFly

Love This! #stolen #petsonprivatejets #PJ #lechien #bulldog #chilled #traveller A photo posted by Charlotte (@thisisladyc) on Jul 30, 2013 at 3:56pm PDT

​Strange things people do in the air

"There's a celebrity who flies weekly across the country with a team of stylists. They spend the entire flight trying on outfits, doing alterations and laying out outfits for the upcoming week." – Jetsmarter

"A couple once took a flight to nowhere, paying nearly seven figures for a six-hour trip which ended in the same place that they started. They had a very expensive bottle of wine, mid-air spa treatments, expert skin care, and a manicure/pedicure. They brought a world class chef on board, and one of the world's most well-known opera singers to sing to them for an hour." – Jetsmarter

​"We have a client who flew one of the world's best poker players with him on his plane from Europe to Vegas, just so he could practice for a two-day gambling spree in Vegas." – Jetsmarter

"Every year we get requests from people who want to enjoy New Years Eve twice. So for £135,000 we make this possible by flying in the Gulfstream G650 (the world's fastest and furthest-ranging jet) from Sydney to Los Angeles, flying across the international date line to see in the New Year in style at both of these cities." – PrivateFly

This article first appeared in Traveller.com.au.

- Stuff