What a $29,000 first class seat on an Emirates plane looks like

YouTube/Screenshot Casey Neistat enjoys a feed of caviar in his first class seat.

A vlogger has given viewers a rare peek inside the Emirates first class cabin, complete with its onboard shower.

Casey Neistat found himself unexpectedly upgraded to first class on a recent flight from Dubai to New York, in a seat that would have cost him $21,635.30 (NZ$29,557).

He did what any good vlogger would do and proceeded to document the entire 14-hour flight, describing the experience as one of the greatest days of his life.

YouTube/Screenshot Inside the first class Emirates shower spa.

"I don't know what I did to deserve this, I really don't," he says in the video posted to YouTube on Monday, which has been viewed almost 4.5 million times.

Neistat shows off all of the features of his seat, which include electronic sliding doors, a personal mini-bar, and other luxurious freebies like a writing kit, pyjamas and toiletries.

He provides a glimpse at the first class menu, which offers a round-the-clock selection of gourmet goodies.

"I just order whatever I want, whenever I want it. There's no meal time, you just tell them to cook you something and they cook it," he says, selecting the caviar.

When Neistat attempts to demonstrate how he can turn his seat into a lie-flat bed, he is soon interrupted by a flight attendant.

"The lovely flight attendant got super upset that I was making my own bed and insisted on finishing," he explains.

After a snooze in the bed, which he declares to be more comfortable than his bed at home, it's time for the grand finale - a turn in the famous Emirates first class shower spa.

Neistat reveals you have to reserve the shower in advance, which includes 30 minutes in the spacious bathroom and five minutes' worth of hot water.

"This is it. The real deal. The dream - showering on an airplane," he says.

Refreshed, relaxed and sated, Neistat leaves the plane saying the experience had changed his whole relationship with travel.

Emirates faced a backlash last year for an advertisement for its first class cabin starring Jennifer Aniston.

The ad depicts Aniston having a "nightmare" when she finds herself on a plane with no shower or bar.

It was described as "elitist" and the "snobbiest ad ever".

