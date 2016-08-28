Home after 'holiday from hell'

Kiwi mum released from hospital in Malaysia is heading home to face insurance drama

KANE BEARDSMORE Kane Beardsmore says he is battling with an insurance company who are refusing to cover his mother Bronwyn Ross who has pneumonia.

A Kiwi mum trapped in Malaysia after falling ill and being unable to leave due to a legal battle with her travel insurance company is headed home.

Bronwyn Ross was discharged from hospital on Friday after struck down with pneumonia more than two weeks ago.

She has been told she is well enough to fly home to Otago on Sunday without needing an air ambulance, but her ordeal is not quite over.

KANE BEARDSMORE The family of Bronwyn Ross, 58, say their fighting Southern Cross Travel Insurance over their decision to deny Ross any medical cover for her pneumonia. Her son Kane Beardsmore and his partner Kirsten were in Kuala Lumpur with her when she was admitted to hospital on August 10, 2016.

Her travel insurance provider Southern Cross has rejected her claim and won't cover any of her costs because they say her illness was linked to a pre-existing medical condition.

Ross, 58, has sought legal advice to contest that decision.

She said it has been a "holiday from hell" and she was now nervously waiting to see whether she could be covered or whether she and her family will be thousands of dollars out of pocket.

"I thought I'd filled everything out correctly and thought I'd be covered if something were to go wrong overseas but this has just added to un-needed stress."

Ross has severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), however she said her doctor's certificate showed her COPD had been stable while she was in hospital and was not a contributing factor to her pneumonia.

In their decision, emailed to Ross, Southern Cross wrote that her admission to hospital was linked to a pre-existing condition and they were "unable to cover any costs or losses incurred directly or indirectly related to this condition".

Southern Cross Travel Insurance chief executive Craig Morrison said this week he was standing by that decision.

He criticised her for talking to the media, saying: "We are disappointed that the family have chosen to have this play out in the media as opposed to going through SCTI's review process and the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman".

Ross and son Kane Beardsmore had been in Kuala Lumpur to watch his cousin's daughter Isla compete in a junior ice skating championship, but on their fourth day there Ross had shortness of breath and was unable to walk so was taken into hospital.

Beardsmore said the hospital bills and re-booking flights and accommodation have added up to about $16,000 — none of which may be covered.

To make matters worse, his partner Kristen spent a night in hospital in New Zealand after getting swollen legs from her flight back to Malaysia.

"Luckily she was all fine, she had the tests done and she's on antibiotics," he said.

He said it has been a stressful couple of weeks and there could be more rigmarole involved in appealing the travel insurance decision.

"Hopefully we can leave it in the hands of the lawyers, they've got their medical team going through it. I just can't wait to get home and mum is looking forward to having a bit of a rest."

While he's been looking after his mother, his friends back home have set up a Givealittle fundraiser that's already raised $5,800.

The support had been "unbelievable," he said, with so many people donating and getting in contact with him and his mother to see how they were going.

Ross said she was buoyed by the support, which was "overwhelming".

