A 'horrific' Jetstar experience

Kiwi holidaymakers recount 'horrific' Jetstar experience on trip to Vietnam

SUPPLIED Charlotte McCorkindale (left) and Leah Sikorski had a 'horrific' experience with Jetstar on a recent trip to Vietnam.

Two Kiwi holidaymakers have described their "horrific" experience flying internationally with Jetstar which saw two of their flights cancelled.

The experience has left them wondering if Jetstar has been cancelling flights whenever they are unable to fill them.

Wellington social workers Leah Sikorski and Charlotte McCorkindale had taken advantage of a deal the airline was offering in January for return flights to Vietnam.

The pair were set to depart from Auckland on the morning of July 31, and arranged to fly up the previous night and stay in a hotel.

At 11pm, they received a text message from Jetstar which said the first leg of their flight, to Melbourne, had been cancelled.

SUPPLIED The pair received a message at 11pm the night before their flight to say it had been cancelled.

﻿NO FLIGHTS FOR THREE DAYS

Sikorski said she rang the number provided in the text, and was told the next possible flight was on August 3.

When she asked if they could be transferred to a flight with another airline, or at least be refunded so she could book with another airline, she was told this was not possible as they had booked the flights as a "bundle".

Sikorski contacted her travel insurance provider, who said she could either pay for three extra nights in a hotel or book a flight with a different airline, and submit a claim to be reimbursed upon her return.

She rang Jetstar again to ensure the other legs of the flight were still going ahead, and was told this was the case.

So they booked $200 flights to Melbourne with Air New Zealand, intending to meet up with Jetstar's connecting flight to Singapore, and then on to Ho Chi Minh City.

NEW FLIGHT WITH NO NOTICE

But when they arrived at the airport at 4.30am, they double-checked their Jetstar app and discovered the entire flight booking had changed, and the connecting flight was now departing from Brisbane.

It turned out Jetstar had re-routed the original passengers using Qantas, despite telling Sikorski another flight would not be possible until August 3.

Sikorski said they were not notified of the change, and would have been stuck in Melbourne if they hadn't checked the app.

The pair abandoned their Air New Zealand flights, and took the Qantas flight to Brisbane. They arrived in Ho Chi Minh City as planned.

ANOTHER CANCELLATION

Two weeks later, as they were checking in at the airport to make the return journey, they were shocked to discover Jetstar had cancelled another one of their flights - this time from Singapore to Melbourne.

"When we got to the counter and they told us it had been cancelled again, we just looked at each other and burst into laughter," McCorkindale said. "We thought, this cannot be the case."

Sikorski said they were told they would be put on another flight when they arrived in Singapore, and they should go to the Jetstar counter.

But when they got to the counter, a Jetstar staff member couldn't find them on the system, and told them they were in the wrong line as they had been re-booked with Emirates.

McCorkindale said the customer service was like "talking to a brick wall".

FINAL STRAW

Sikorski said to make matters worse, a month before the trip they had been advised that their return flight from Auckland to Wellington had also been cancelled. They asked for a refund, but their request was declined, so they were forced to take a later flight, which caused some inconvenience.

Sikorski described the whole experience as "horrific", and an "epic fail".

Since she posted a complaint on the Jetstar Facebook page, their response was "the first thing we heard from them that was even slightly apologetic", she said.

"You know you're going to get a budget airline in terms of service and all of the amenities, which is fine, but you expect some basic respect and communication."

McCorkindale said they had talked to other passengers in the same situation on the journey, and one said they had been told by a Jetstar staff member that the reason flights kept being cancelled was because they couldn't fill them.

JETSTAR RESPONDS

But a Jetstar spokesman said the two international flights were cancelled due to engineering issues.

"We sincerely apologise for the disruptions and the communication issues the customer experienced," he said.

"In these circumstances we aim to get customers to their destination as quickly as possible on alternative flights, which may include flying on partner airlines."

Jetstar said it would be contacting Sikorski to discuss her concerns.

