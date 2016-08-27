Air NZ issues scam warning

Air New Zealand issue warning over free flight scam on Facebook

Air New Zealand is warning of a phishing scam making the rounds on social media.

A link which has appeared on Facebook redirects web users to an unofficial Air New Zealand website, promising two free airline tickets to anywhere in the world as an inducement to provide personal details.

Participants are asked to answer three survey questions, after which they are required to share the post on their Facebook and send it to 15 of their friends.

The fake website asks participants to share the post with their friends on social media.

Air New Zealand's external communications consultant Emma Field said the airline was aware of the scam message and that some people were receiving it via their timeline or in private messages.

"This post is not from Air New Zealand and we strongly advise anyone who receives the post not to click on any links or to provide any personal details," she said.

Those who click the link are redirected to a fake Air New Zealand website and asked to complete a survey.

The airline has reiterated that statement on their Twitter account, assuring the public it's working with Facebook to have it removed.

The Twitter post has attracted comment from a handful of individuals claiming to have fallen victim to the scam, or others of a similar nature.

One user claimed a link they clicked on directed them to a promotion only open to US residents that stated 20 entrants would win flights to New Zealand.

We are aware of a phishing scam and are working with Facebook to have this removed. Please do not click on any suspicious links. — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) August 26, 2016

She says she supplied both her own and her husband's email and phone number when prompted.

It comes just days after Auckland theme park Rainbow's End issued a similar warning in regards to a scam also on Facebook, offering entry tickets in return for filling out a survey.

Another link being distributed via Facebook asks people to fill out a survey in return for an $80 New World coupon.

@FlyAirNZ bugger. Thought it was a genuine goodwill gesture after your recent record profit announcement. Grrr — mad mum (@madmum60) August 26, 2016

@FlyAirNZ That 20 people thing? Already signed up. Now what?!?!?! — cinders23 (@cinders23) August 26, 2016

