Southwest Airlines plane's engine torn apart in midair, forcing emergency landing

The airline didn't yet know the cause of the problem.
LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS

Passengers on a United States flight had a terrifying emergency landing after part of an engine was ripped apart in mid-air.

Southwest Airlines confirmed a flight from New Orleans to Orlando, Florida, was diverted on Saturday morning after a problem with an engine.

Spokesman Chris Mainz said the flight landed in Pensacola, Florida - some 720 kilometres from its destination - about 9.40am local time (12.40am Sunday, NZ Time).

The plane's left engine was ripped apart in mid-air.
TWITTER

Passengers posted photos online, showing the metal around front of the plane's left engine had been torn off.

Mainz said there were no injuries to the 99 passengers and five crew members.

A Wall Street Journal reporter on board the plane, John Ostrower, tweeted that there was also damage to its fuselage and wing root.

He said the 104 on board were "very lucky".

Airlivenet suggested there was an explosion in the engine.

The plane was now out of service and the airlines was scrambling to find a replacement to take passengers to Orlando.

Southwest Airlines had notified the National Transportation Safety Board.

Mainz said the airline would inspect the damage when authorised, and work with the agency to determine the cause of the problem.

- AP and Stuff

