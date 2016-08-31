Charged for ramming truck into plane

Man charged for ramming of stolen truck into Southwest plane

Twitter/David Postier Stripping down to his underwear, the erractic man stole a truck and drove it into an airplane.

A man accused of stripping to his underwear at an airport in the US, stealing a truck and ramming it into a Southwest Airlines plane has been charged with theft and criminal mischief.

A judge on Monday set bail at US$50,000 (NZ$69,000) for 35-year-old Delairo Koonce. Jail records say Koonce remains in custody Tuesday.

Photo of truck that Delairo Koonce,35,reportedly used to crash into a plane at Eppley. @KETV https://t.co/qJq3EQCsJN pic.twitter.com/z9RMkTQYhk — DaVonté McKenith (@DaVonteMcKenith) August 28, 2016

Authorities say Koonce was acting erratically at Omaha's Eppley Airfield in Nebraska on Thursday when he climbed a fence to evade airport police.

Koonce stripped down to his boxer shorts, stole an airline pickup and drove it into the plane as passengers were boarding.

Some random man just drove this truck past security into the plane my wife and I were about to board #eppleyairfield pic.twitter.com/34yEQTqMJu — David Postier (@davidpostier) August 26, 2016

Two crew members suffered minor injuries on the Southwest Airlines flight, bound for Denver, as passengers were boarding at 9:30pm (local time) when the man drove the truck into the plane's nose gear, said Omaha Airport Authority Chief of Police.

One of the 18 passengers on board the flight was also injured in the incident, the airline said.

Court records don't list an attorney who can comment on Koonce's behalf.

Koonce's father says his son has a history of mental illness and drug problems.

