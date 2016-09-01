Woman prompts evacuation at airport

Woman prompts evacuation at Frankfurt Airport after security breach

Twitter Part of Frankfurt Airport's Terminal 1 was evacuated following a security breach.

German police evacuated a terminal at Frankfurt Airport after a woman entered the departure area without undergoing proper checks.

Frankfurt Airport said that the passenger had entered the security area "before the security check had been completed".

An unconfirmed report said she was with two young children.

Federal police were forced to clear the departure hall in Terminal 1 amid the scare, which delayed flights and caused major disruption.

Passengers posted photos and videos on social media of the terminal being evacuated.

#Frankfurt airport terminal 1 area A& Z evacuation pic.twitter.com/TxmTclXSYn — Mina Maged  (@MinaMaged4real) August 31, 2016

Operations are returning back to normal at FRA. We thank all passengers for their patience and understanding. — Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) August 31, 2016

Initial reports said that the woman had explosive in her backpack but a police spokesman told the Wall Street Journal the passenger was detained by police for questioning, but there was no evidence of a terror link.

She was later allowed to catch her flight.

It took more than three hours for the airport to resume normal operations, and around 100 flights had to be cancelled.

Frankfurt Airport is Germany's biggest airport, handling more than 61 million passengers in 2015.

