Watch: Wake from cruise ship sinks boats, destroys pier video

The Carnal Vista won’t be invited back to Messina in Italy any time soon after this incident.

You had one job!

Well it safe to say the Carnival Vista won't be invited back to this port in Italy any time soon.

All seemed calm when the ship, which carries nearly 4000 passengers and is the newest in the Carnival Cruise Line's fleet, was leaving Messina. 

The cruise ship is just leaving. Here comes the wake.
Storm in a teacup
When cruise ships hit storms

 

That calm didn't last long.

It is not known why the ship came so close to the pier and port authorities are investigating.

All up nearly $400,000 worth of damage was caused with one pier completely destroyed.

Watch the full video below, although you will need to a good grasp of Italian.

 - Stuff

