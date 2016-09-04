Passenger performs mid-flight yoga in her chair video

The female passenger performed a series of yoga exercises next to a sleeping neighbour aboard a US flight last week.

We all know how cramped it can get in economy class. That's why airlines encourage flyers to stretch their legs during long-haul flights. 

But one passenger on a flight from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucass in Mexico took "stretching" a little too far. 

Fellow passenger Raad Mobrem captured the un-named woman pulling some deep yoga moves mid air - including a headstand in her seat. 

Raad Mobrem first noticed the woman doing strange stretches in flight.
The woman proved so adept at yoga she didn't even wake her neighbour, who slept through the performance unawares. 

According to the Daily Mail, the woman was eventually asked to stop by air stewards. 

Seat yoga headstand.
"In all fairness, she is really good at what she does and she did it all without waking the guy next to her up, which is pretty funny," Mobrem said.

 

Neighbour sleeps while woman performs seat yoga.
