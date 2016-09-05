Abandoned in stormy seas

Divers abandoned by boat, caught in rip, dragged away from land as storm closes in

A dive trip turned into a terrifying seven-hour ordeal for five divers after their boat left them, then their dive master told them to head away from land.

The group were diving off the northern coast of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean in June. After 30 minutes visibility became poor and the dive master signalled the group to return to the surface.

They found the speedboat that took them to the dive spot had left, to drop off other divers in another area.

The five divers in the water included British couple Jeff and Julie Bryne, both aged 52.

"Panic set in immediately," the Daily Mail quoted Julie Bryne saying.

"The dive leader told everyone to remain calm and started blowing his whistle, saying the boat would hear it and come back. But we quickly realised no one could hear us and the boat wasn't coming back."

The Brynes said when they surfaced they were just 50 metres from the shore of Gunner's Quoin island, but the dive master feared they would be washed into nearby rocks, so he ordered them to swim away from the island.

"It was like the instructor had no safety training. He had no radio, no SOS equipment, no way of calling for help," Julie said "We then got caught up in a riptide and were carried out by the current."

She feared she would die. "We thought we were done for, that we'd perish in the water and our bodies would never be found," she said.

"I told Jeff I loved him and he said he loved me."



The five divers linked arms and had to tread water, at times struggling to remain afloat in eight-metre waves and lashing rain, the Daily Mail reported.



Jeff Bryne added: "The skies went very grey and it started to rain. It got so dark that we could barely see each other. At that point, even if anything came it was never going to find us. That was about my lowest point."

He feared two of the five members of the group would not have made it through the night.

"Three of us were quite strong, two of us not so strong. The German girl got really sick with the heavy seas… she more or less gave in. She was vomiting all the time. She went very quiet."

Then Jeff felt something bump his left leg, then his right leg. He didn't want to look down to see if there were sharks around them.

Just 10 minutes later they were found by a pleasure boat - part of a search effort involving a helicopter and 20 boats - which spotted Jeff's 1.5-metre surface marker buoy.

Severely dehydrated and sunburnt, the divers were elated to be alive, although Julie said she was still suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

An investigation by the Mauritius Scuba Diving Association (MSDA) found that the skipper and the dive master were negligent.

It had suspended the licence of dive business operator, DiveSail Consultants, pending a decision on whether it would be revoked.

