Passenger detained after storming pilot's cockpit

A passenger was detained after they stormed the pilot's cockpit of flight CairoAir 462.
CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS

A passenger was detained after they stormed the pilot's cockpit of flight CairoAir 462.

EgyptAir says a passenger has been detained after storming the pilot's cockpit on a flight carrying 150 passengers.

The Friday incident took place aboard charter airline CairoAir 462, which took off from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to Alexandria's Borg el-Arab airport, EgyptAir said.

The passenger was not armed.

"The crew checked if the passenger was not carrying whatever can impact the security and the safety of the passengers," it said.

READ MORE:
Crashed EgyptAir jet flight recorders severely damaged
Flight data recorder from doomed EgyptAir plane recovered
EgyptAir wreckage spotted in Mediterranean

 

The pilot notified airport authorities, who declared a state of emergency. The passenger was detained when the plane landed, EgyptAir said.

EgyptAir suffered a tragic loss in May when Flight 804, an Airbus A320 flying from Paris to Cairo, plunged into the Mediterranean Sea, killing all 66 people on board. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Ad Feedback

 - AP

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
travel headlines

Ridiculous requests made on private jets

Passenger storms pilot's cockpit

Abandoned in stormy seas

$58m sails into town

Watch: Mid-flight chair yoga video

Airbnb 'junkie den' nightmare video

NZ's five most dangerous beaches

Spring on the skifields

A South Island trip like none other video

Summer over the skyscrapers

Watch: Ship's wake destroys pier video

Kiwi's epic Eiffel Tower selfie

As safe as ... Napier

Stuff Travel Quiz: September 3

The world's best party ports

Ad Feedback
special offers