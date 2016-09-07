Unruly passenger causes a disturbance

Unruly passenger causes United Airlines to make emergency landing

JOHN GRESS A passenger on a United Airlines flight got drunk on Lemon Drop shooters, forcing the flight to make an emergency landing.

A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Nashville, Tennessee, after an apparently intoxicated passenger caused a disturbance.

An arrest affidavit from Metro Nashville Police says the passenger, Mohammed Nasser Aldoseri, told officers he had eight "Lemon Drop shooters" before boarding the flight from Cincinnati to Houston.

The pilot diverted the flight after police say Aldoseri broke one of the plane's bathroom doors, threw up in a sink and then starting speaking loudly in Arabic.

News outlets report the affidavit says officers found Aldoseri passed out in his seat when the plane landed. Police said he had slurred speech, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

Police charged Aldoseri with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The airline released a statement: "The Embraer 170 carrying 53 passengers and four crew members landed normally in BNA (Nashville International Airport), where law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and removed the passenger from the aircraft. The flight then continued on to IAH (George Bush Intercontinental Airport,)."

- AP