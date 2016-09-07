British Airways glitch causes delays

British Airways passengers face delays worldwide because of computer glitch

British Airways has apologised after a computer outage caused travel chaos for thousands of passengers.
Reuters

Thousands of British Airways passengers around the world faced lengthy delays because of a computer glitch affecting the check-in system.

Planes were reportedly grounded at international airports including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Manchester in England, as well as Toronto, Atlanta Chicago and Seattle in the US.

British Airways said the computer issue had been resolved at London airports around 8am Tuesday local time, but warned delays would continue through the day.

Angry travellers vented their frustrations on social media after queuing for hours at the airport.

READ MORE: Computer outage leads to long delays for British Airways passengers in the US

One passenger, Matthew Walker, told The Guardian he had been waiting for more than two hours to board his flight to London at Seattle. 

He had checked in online before arriving at the airport, but said staff on the ground could not access their computer systems to see which passengers had gone through security. 

Other travellers said staff had resorted to giving out handwritten boarding passes.

Responding to passengers on Twitter, British Airways said: "We apologise to our customers for the delay and we appreciate their patience as our IT teams work to resolve this issue."

A British Airways spokeswoman said while the airline had some codeshare flights with Cathay Pacific and Qantas, passengers checking in at Auckland Airport would not be affected.

 - Stuff

