Misplaced '0' put plane in wrong place

AirAsia X flight from Sydney to Malaysia ends up in Melbourne after navigational error

SUPPLIED The first clue the crew had was a "terrain" warning, but they couldn't see anything - so kept flying.

A flight from Sydney to Malaysia ended up in Melbourne after the captain incorrectly entered the plane's location in its navigation system just before take-off, according to a safety investigation.

The AirAsia X flight took off from Sydney Airport just before noon on March 10 last year, heading to Kuala Lumpur, but soon started experiencing technical problems.

Several key navigation systems, including autopilot, were knocked out and the plane was unable to return to Sydney as low cloud and rain meant the flight crew couldn't see the runway.

They were then manually guided to Melbourne by air traffic controllers using their radar position, landing nearly two hours after taking off.

The incident was revealed in a report by the Air Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) on Wednesday, which detailed how a single misplaced digit brought the flight's systems down.

According to the ATSB, the captain accidentally omitted a zero when he was entering the plane's longitude. This meant the navigation system thought the plane was near the South African city of Cape Town - 11,000 kilometres away.

"The magnitude of this error adversely affected the aircraft's navigation functions, global positioning system (GPS) receivers and some electronic centralised aircraft monitoring alerts," the ATSB report said.

All pre-flight checks went ahead as normal, and the error wasn't noticed until the plane was in the air and began heading in the wrong direction.

Immediately after the plane took off, the report said, the captain and first officer heard an alert of "terrain, terrain". This usually means the plane is too close to the ground, however it was disregarded as the pilots could see nothing in their path.

Soon after autopilot was switched on at 410 feet (124 metres), air traffic controllers noticed the plane was turning left instead of right, crossing the path of other planes expected to soon take off.

When they asked the pilots what was happening, the crew realised tracking and navigation equipment had the error warning "GPS primary lost".

The crew flew the plane over the ocean east of Sydney while they spoke to air traffic controllers attempting to fix the problem. The plane soon lost autopilot and auto-thrust features, and the pilots decided to return to Sydney's Kingsford Smith International Airport - however they were unable to, as low-lying cloud and rain meant they could not physically see the runway on approach, which they now needed to do to land.

Air traffic controllers arranged for their counterparts in Melbourne to track the plane on radar and give constant directions on where to go until they touched down at Tullamarine Airport. The captain, who had 22,580 hours of flying experience, manually flew the plane to Melbourne. After one "go-around" and another "terrain" warning on approach, it landed safely at 2.03pm - 1 hour and 54 minutes after taking off.

The equipment malfunction was investigated by ground crews at the airport, however no faults were found so the plane took off with the same pilot and first officer shortly after 5pm on its original flight to Kuala Lumpur. This flight was reported as being uneventful.

According to the ATSB the "position initialisation" error, where the pilot enters the wrong co-ordinates, happens approximately twice per year.

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus recommended an update to its system in 2013 to prevent these errors from happening, however this was not carried out on the AirAsia X plane and three years later it has still only been carried out on around half of the affected planes worldwide.

The incident has happened twice before at Sydney Airport: in July 2011 with a Philippine Airlines Airbus A340, and in January 2007 with an Airbus A320. Both planes were able to land back at the airport shortly after take-off.

- SMH