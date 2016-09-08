Qantas bans Samsung Galaxy Note7 from flights after explosion reports

REUTERS Tech giant Samsung has recalled all Galaxy Note7 smartphones equipped with batteries that are fire-prone.

Qantas is banning passengers with the new Samsung Galaxy Note7 on-board all flights because of fears devices with faulty batteries could catch fire.

Samsung has issued a global recall of the device after incidents of the devices catching fire when plugged in to charge.

In recent days, there have been two incidents of the device exploding, including one case in Perth where a man's phone was scorched as he slept in his hotel room.

Reuters The ban had been issued following Samsung's global recall.

Qantas passenger Dean Cabena said flight crew urged passengers on a Perth to Sydney flight this week against recharging the device in the air.

@latikambourke Qantas made announcement on flight today…no charging Samsung Note 7 on plane — Dean Cabena (@dcabena77) September 6, 2016

Crushader/Reddit The man says his Samsung Galaxy Note7 exploded in his hotel room in Perth, Australia.

A Qantas Group spokesman said the ban had been issued following Samsung's global recall.

"Following the world wide recall of the Samsung Galaxy Note7 Personal Electronic Device (PED), we are requesting that passengers do not charge them inflight," the spokesman said.

Samsung issued the recall on 2 September when it said as of 1 September, there had been 35 incidents involving the device and faulty batteries.

It subsequently stopped all sales of the Galaxy Note7 and is offering customers replacements.

Samsung Australia said its recall was "voluntary and proactive." It said there had been two instances of the phone overheating in Australia.

An estimated 50,000 phones will be recalled in Australia.

It comes at a devastating time for Samsung, as rival Apple launches its new iPhone.

- Sydney Morning Herald