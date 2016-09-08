Cops called over inflight beer incident

Air New Zealand flight to Dunedin met by police after couple open a beer onboard

The couple said did not know it was against the rules to drink a beer they had brought onboard the plane.

An Air New Zealand flight to Dunedin was met by police because of an "intoxicated" couple.

But the couple involved said they were simply sharing a beer they had brought onboard with them, which they did not know was against the rules.

According to the Otago Daily Times, the pair from Melbourne were each issued $600 fines on arrival into Dunedin on Tuesday night.

Police said the couple were issued an infringement notice after causing a disturbance on the flight from Auckland via Wellington, failing to comply with crew and pilot orders.

"The people involved displayed a range of behaviours and physical symptoms that indicated an advanced level of intoxication," a police spokeswoman told the Otago Daily Times.

"Police actions were consistent with how similar incidents of this nature are managed and the actions of the officers were influenced by the pair's level of intoxication."

However, the woman, who declined to be named, told the Otago Daily Times they were not intoxicated, and were not creating a disturbance.

A flight attendant had taken the beer they were drinking off them, but did not see a second, unopened bottle stowed away.

When she came back and saw the bottle, she thought they were still drinking.

The woman's partner said they were not aware of the rules and police and Air New Zealand were "over the top".

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed Flight NZ463 from Wellington to Dunedin was met by police on arrival at the request of the captain.

