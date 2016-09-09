Plane rips roof off van at airport

Dragonair airplane rips roof off van on at Hong Kong International Airport

Newsflare Shocking footage has emerged of the moment a large jet aircraft crashed into a minivan while it was taxiing along the runway at an airport in Hong Kong.

A van driver has suffered serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a moving aircraft.

The Dragonair passenger plane was taxiing out to the runway at Hong Kong International Airport when it hit the service van, ripping through the roof.

The driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was taken to hospital following the collision on Thursday.

Twitter/Airlive The driver of the vehicle seemingly drives straight into the path of the aircraft.

Footage from the incident shows the van apparently driving directly towards the aircraft which was moving away from the departure gate.

"While the aircraft was taxiing away from the departure bay, one of the engines was hit by a maintenance vehicle operated by another company," a Dragonair spokesperson told CNN.

"The aircraft is now being inspected by our engineers and our maintenance service provider."

Toshiro Kobayashi, who was a passenger on the plane, filmed emergency staff attending the scene of the incident.

"Our plane was about to go into the runway when the van hit the engine and got stuck inside," he said.

Houston we've got a problem... This is your captain speaking, if you look out your left window you can see there is an car stuck in our number one engine...😱 マレーシア行き便で香港空港で乗り継ぎが 左のエンジンに車が突っ込んで大騒ぎなう #CNNiReport A video posted by Toshiro Kobayasi (@toshiro_is_here) on Sep 8, 2016 at 2:29am PDT

There were 295 people on board the plane which was due to take off for Penang, Malaysia. No passengers were injured in the incident.

Passengers disembarked and arrangements were made for another aircraft to operate the flight, the South China Morning Post reported.

"Safety is our top priority. Dragonair will fully assist with the investigation," the spokesperson said.

NEWS Cathay Dragon A330 flight #KA69 collision with ground vehicle this morning at Hong Kong https://t.co/uiDm5AdJh2 pic.twitter.com/5CoKaLjwAg — AIRLIVE.net (@airlivenet) September 8, 2016

- Stuff