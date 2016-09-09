Dragonair airplane rips roof off van on at Hong Kong International Airport

Newsflare

Shocking footage has emerged of the moment a large jet aircraft crashed into a minivan while it was taxiing along the runway at an airport in Hong Kong.

A van driver has suffered serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a moving aircraft.

The Dragonair passenger plane was taxiing out to the runway at Hong Kong International Airport when it hit the service van, ripping through the roof.

The driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was taken to hospital following the collision on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle seemingly drives straight into the path of the aircraft.
Twitter/Airlive

The driver of the vehicle seemingly drives straight into the path of the aircraft.

Footage from the incident shows the van apparently driving directly towards the aircraft which was moving away from the departure gate.

"While the aircraft was taxiing away from the departure bay, one of the engines was hit by a maintenance vehicle operated by another company," a Dragonair spokesperson told CNN.

"The aircraft is now being inspected by our engineers and our maintenance service provider."

Toshiro Kobayashi, who was a passenger on the plane, filmed emergency staff attending the scene of the incident.

"Our plane was about to go into the runway when the van hit the engine and got stuck inside," he said.

There were 295 people on board the plane which was due to take off for Penang, Malaysia. No passengers were injured in the incident.

Ad Feedback

Passengers disembarked and arrangements were made for another aircraft to operate the flight, the South China Morning Post reported.

"Safety is our top priority. Dragonair will fully assist with the investigation," the spokesperson said.

 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

travel headlines

Plane rips roof off van at airport

Airbnb fights racism with new rules

Don't turn on your Galaxy Note 7 in flight

Napier logo gets a revamp

Upcoming festivals in NZ

South Island's best road trips video

Sharing passenger info infringes rights

Never drop your phone on a plane

NZ: What I learned after I left video

Europe airfares cheaper than ever

NZ's best weekend markets

Virtual tour of Marlborough Sounds

Airline removes offensive magazine video

Second landing caused plane crash video

Friday a 'bluebird' day to ski

Ad Feedback
special offers