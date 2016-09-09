Never drop your phone on a plane

Dropping your phone is one of the most dangerous things you can do on a plane

123RF Dropping your phone in-flight can be more than just an inconvenience - it can be dangerous.

You accidentally knock your phone off the tray table, and it slips down the side of your seat. You shift about trying to retrieve it, but it becomes firmly wedged in your chair.

As far as airplane scenarios go, this one seems pretty mundane, if not a little annoying.

But it's more dangerous than you might expect.

During the pre-flight safety briefing on a recent Qantas flight from Sydney to New York, passengers were told to ask the crew for help if they lost their phone - and "not, repeat not, to try to find it themselves."

According to a reporter from The Register, who witnessed the strange spiel, the reason for the announcement was because of the fire risk posed by lithium-ion batteries within mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

In May, Qantas cabin crew on an A380 flying from Sydney to Dallas-Fort Worth were alerted to the presence of smoke in the cabin.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the source of the smoke was traced to a business class seat, and found it was caused by "a crushed personal electronic device wedged tightly in the seat mechanism". The device contained a lithium battery.

Cabin crew placed the device in a jug of water, before putting it in a metal box and monitoring it for the rest of the flight.

As The Telegraph explains, when pressure is applied to a lithium-ion battery, it becomes susceptible to short-circuiting, which causes it to overheat. In some cases, it will start smoking, or even combust.

A Qantas spokesperson confirmed the airline had been asking people to keep track of their phones, and to let a crew member know if they lose it down the side of their seat.

"We find this tends to be more of an issue on longer flights and on our Business Class skybeds, where people might have their phone next to them as they relax and its slips down the side of the chair," a spokesperson told The Telegraph.

Dozens of aircraft fires have been linked to lithium-ion batteries. One popular - if so far unfounded - explanation for the disappearance of missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 is that a shipment of lithium-ion batteries caught fire in the plane's cargo hold.

Since the Qantas incident, British Airways and Cathay Pacific have reportedly been making similar announcements to passengers regarding dropped phones.

- Stuff