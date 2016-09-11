How airplanes handle flying in wild weather

Cargospotter/YouTube Airbus A380 crosswind landing at Düsseldorf.

Wild weather across much of the country this week has put pilots to the test, with winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour whipping the capital.

Several flights in and out of Wellington were delayed or cancelled due to severe weather on Thursday, and the thought of landing in those conditions is enough to give anyone sweaty palms.

NIWA meteorologist Richard Turner said spring was typically the windiest season of the year in Wellington.

MONIQUE FORD / Stuff.co.nz Spring has officially sprung but you wouldn't know it in Wellington as hail, wind, rain and even snow hammer the capital.

Approximately 35 per cent of the winds at Wellington Airport were southerlies, while 65 per cent were northerlies or northwesterlies.

Read more:

* Germania plane lands in a rainbow during strong winds

* Strong winds force pilot to abort landing in Cork, Ireland

* Plane makes emergency landing on US highway

YouTuve Spring is the windiest season of the year, so how do airplanes cope with the wild weather?

Despite the Wellington southerly's bad reputation, it was actually more uncomfortable for passengers landing in a northerly, which became churned up as it travelled over the hills, trees and buildings to the north of the city.

By contrast, the southerly just had to travel over the Cook Strait, which was flatter and smoother, Turner said.

"It can still be strong, but the turbulence is not as great."

Cargospotter/youtube Plane spotter Martin Bogdan captured the fleeting moment when an airplane landed at the bottom of a rainbow.

Turner said westerly winds, which caused dangerous crosswinds on the runway, were quite rare in Wellington.

Crosswinds means the wind is blowing across the runway rather than down it.

﻿

In April 2015, Sydney was hit by the worst storm in more than a decade, with southerly winds of up to 100kmh creating hair-raising landings at Sydney Airport.

Qantas pilot and president of the Australian and International Pilots Association Nathan Safe said at the time the weather event required highly-skilled pilots to keep services operating.

Safe said there was a common misconception among the travelling public that airplanes were "highly automated and the autopilot does everything".

"Weather like this is a chance for pilots to really demonstrate their skills. It requires a lot of skill to execute a favourable approach and a good landing, and a lot of judgment is involved," he said.



Landing and take-off in awkward wind conditions at Birmingham Airport in the UK.

Another pilot said they had to be "hair-trigger primed" to land in such storms.

"It's often a collision of a whole lot of things like gusty winds, slippery runway, poor visibility, low cloud. You are battling three or four issues - it is very hard work," he said.

"Even when you touch down the landing is not over. A gust of wind can push the aircraft sideways quite suddenly. They say the landing finishes when you have parked up at the gate."

In the windiest conditions, most often during crosswinds, a problem known as "wingstrike" may also occur, when a wing hits the runway on landing.

Another danger is "wind shear", when a sudden change in wind speed and/or direction causes turbulence or a rapid increase or decrease in velocity.

This could cause a plane to land land late and fast, and potentially overshoot the runway, or land far too early.

- Stuff