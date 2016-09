Concerns over flat tyre on Air New Zealand plane from Honolulu

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ File photo of an Air NZ plane.

Fire crews are on standby in Auckland with reports an Air New Zealand flight from Honolulu has a flat tyre.

Flight 9 from Honolulu, carrying 286 passengers was set to land at 4.45pm but has been delayed.

A Fire Communications spokesman said eight fire crews from around Auckland were on standby at Auckland International Airport.

Police are also on standby.

More to come

- Stuff