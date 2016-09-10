Plane lands safely with flat tyre

Concerns over flat tyre on Air New Zealand plane from Honolulu allayed after plane lands safely

Fairfax Media Myrtle Mackay, left, and Deb Hannon were passengers on board flight NZ9 - but said they had no idea there an issue with their plane until they landed.

An Air New Zealand flight from Honolulu landed safely at Auckland International Airport on Saturday after concerns over a flat tyre.

Eight fire crews and police were put on standby in Auckland after concerns about flight NZ9 for Honolulu, carrying 286 passengers.

The plane, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, was set to arrive at 4.45 pm but diverted from its original path.

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ File photo of an Air NZ plane.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the flight eventually landed without incident at 4.57pm.

"Airport based fire trucks were on standby as a precaution due to a suspected issue with one of the aircraft's eight tyres.

"This is in line with normal operating procedure."

Passengers said they were not even aware there was an issue until they landed safely and accessed their phones.

Deb Hannon, from Auckland, and Myrtle Mackay, from Wanganui, who were both on board, said the plane was "a bit wobbly on landing" but didn't know it was down to a flat tyre.

"We had no idea until we landed," the pair agreed.

