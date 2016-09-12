Passenger's bizarre mid-flight yoga

Passengers shamed for practicing yoga during flight

You might think the  narrow aisles of an airplane would be the last place you'd want to "downward dog".

But one women, garbed in skin-tight yoga leggings, was snapped by a fellow passenger exercising her yoga skills 10,000 feet in the air. 

Her fellow passengers were not exactly relaxed about the unusual activity.

"Keep your yoga out of the aisles and galleys of airplanes," the post said.

"You aren't the only person on the aircraft. Furthermore, I don't want your a** or v** in my face while I'm trying to eat."

Fortunately for disgruntled passengers, the anonymous passenger's attempt at the lotus position was quickly usurped by the "staff pose" when a flight attendant stepped in and asked the woman to stop, according to news.com.au.

Passenger Shaming is a popular Instagram account which documents people's irritating and bizarre behaviour on flights.

In the grand scheme of things, yoga  is a minor breach of airplane etiquette: the website has published photos of far worse infractions.

This novel method of reheating pizza drew passenger ire: let's hope it wasn't anchovy.

 

Genius passenger heats up slice of #pizza using reading light. News at 11... 🍕✈🍕✈🍕✈🍕

A photo posted by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on

Airplanes are renowned for their scant leg-room, but inflicting your discomfort on fellow passengers isn't perhaps the most thoughtful of moves.

What are your thoughts? Is this kind of behaviour just a bit of a laugh or an appalling breach of air-etiquette? Let us know in the comments.

