Passenger's bizarre mid-flight yoga

Passengers shamed for practicing yoga during flight

The popular Instagram account targeted one high-flying yoga fan.

You might think the narrow aisles of an airplane would be the last place you'd want to "downward dog".

But one women, garbed in skin-tight yoga leggings, was snapped by a fellow passenger exercising her yoga skills 10,000 feet in the air.

Her fellow passengers were not exactly relaxed about the unusual activity.

A photo posted by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on Sep 7, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

"Keep your yoga out of the aisles and galleys of airplanes," the post said.

"You aren't the only person on the aircraft. Furthermore, I don't want your a** or v** in my face while I'm trying to eat."

Fortunately for disgruntled passengers, the anonymous passenger's attempt at the lotus position was quickly usurped by the "staff pose" when a flight attendant stepped in and asked the woman to stop, according to news.com.au.

Read more:

* Passenger served time and had to pay $61,000 restitution for airplane yoga arrest

* Flight aborted over 'yoga' passenger

* Tourist in airplane altercation over yoga allowed to fly to Korea

Passenger Shaming is a popular Instagram account which documents people's irritating and bizarre behaviour on flights.

In the grand scheme of things, yoga is a minor breach of airplane etiquette: the website has published photos of far worse infractions.

This novel method of reheating pizza drew passenger ire: let's hope it wasn't anchovy.

Genius passenger heats up slice of #pizza using reading light. News at 11... 🍕✈🍕✈🍕✈🍕 A photo posted by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on Sep 1, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

Airplanes are renowned for their scant leg-room, but inflicting your discomfort on fellow passengers isn't perhaps the most thoughtful of moves.

A photo posted by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on Aug 15, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT

What are your thoughts? Is this kind of behaviour just a bit of a laugh or an appalling breach of air-etiquette? Let us know in the comments.

- Stuff