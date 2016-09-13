'Lemon' Cook Strait ferry out

Cook Strait 'lemon' ferry out of action again

Interislander's problem-plagued Aratere is out of action again, with all of its sailings cancelled for two days.

All of the ferry's six sailings on Tuesday and Wednesday have been cancelled, according to the Interislander website.

Interislander operations general manager Mark Thompson said a mechanical fault with its steering gear meant its seals had to be replaced.

"At this stage we believe it will be out for a few days but the two [Interislander] ships are covering services as they did when she was in dry dock."

It is just the latest setback for the ferry.

In 2013, it lost a propeller near Tory Channel.

The propeller was later recovered from the sea floor.

Repairs - which took eight months - left Interislander a ferry short for eight weeks during the busy summer period until a replacement, the Stena Alegra, was secured. The total cost of repairs, lost revenue and charter of the Stena Alegra was about $27m.

When it returned to service it was significantly slower, leading to delays across the Cook Strait.

In 2011 Aratere was refurbished for nearly $54m, and its hull lengthened by 30m.

But that was followed by mechanical problems with its port shaft which forced KiwiRail to tow it into a berth.

In November, 2011, sailings were cancelled for two weeks after an incident with the propulsion system caused an engine failure during a sailing from Picton.

Around the same time, a bollard was ripped out from a wharf at Picton and smashed into the ship's side, putting a dent in it.

More sailings were cancelled because of engine failures in 2012 and in 2013 ongoing problems with Aratere led to NZ First leader Winston Peters labelling it a "lemon".

