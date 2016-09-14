Cook Strait travel woes

All Interislander's Cook Strait ferries cancelled or delayed

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ InterIslander ferries Kaiarahi, left, and Kaitaki are delayed on Wednesday.

Every Interislander Cook Strait ferry is either cancelled or delayed on Wednesday morning.

The Aratere was pulled from service after a steering problem was found on Sunday and is not expected to be running again till Thursday at the earliest.

Passengers scheduled to sail from Wellington to Picton on Kaitaki at 9am on Wednesday were sent a text message on Tuesday night saying it had been delayed by an hour.

When they arrived on Wednesday, they were told of further delays.

A passenger said no reason had been given for the delay.

According to the Interislander website, it is now scheduled to leave Wellington at 10.30am.

The website also warns the 9.05am Kaiarahi sailing from Picton to Wellington is now scheduled to leave at 11.47am, while the 2.15pm Kaitaki sailing from Picton to Wellington is now leaving at 3.50pm.

Later sailings - with the exception of cancelled Aratere sailings - are expected to leave on schedule.

Interislander has been asked to comment on reasons for the delays.

