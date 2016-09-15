Do hotels really clean their sheets?

Your hotel sheets might be much dirtier than you think

Inside Edition An investigation found that three out of nine hotels did not change sheets between guests.

We've heard nightmare stories about bed bugs and dead bodies found in hotel rooms, but another dreaded scenario could be more commonplace than you think: dirty sheets.

And we're not talking about the notoriously disgusting duvet — we're talking full-on, slept in sheets.

For an Inside Edition episode, producers put nine hotels to the test, and found that three of those didn't bother changing the sheets between guests.

To test hotels' cleanliness, they booked rooms at nine different hotels, sprayed washable fluorescent paint onto the sheets using a stencil that read "I Slept Here," and then booked the same exact rooms the very next day, under a different name.

Read more:

* Cleaner uses toilet brush to wash cups in bathroom sink

* Five surprisingly gross areas of a hotel room

* Has your hotel room been cleaned? Here's how one guest found out

When producers checked the sheets the next day — the paint is only visible in ultra-violet light — they were shocked to find the stencils still clearly visible at a third of the hotels visited.

When Inside Edition confronted hotel managers, each replied that changing sheets between guests was a policy of theirs. However, whether their employees adhere to that policy is another matter.

So while we know to check for bed bugs and to sanitise germ-ridden remote controls, this situation is true nightmare fuel since it's hard to tell whether a bed that's been expertly made with hospital corners has been slept in before.

All we can say to this is good night and good luck.

Business Insider