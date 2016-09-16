Zika virus: Where is it found, what are the dangers and symptoms, how do you prevent it spreading?

123RF The World Health Organisation has advised against sex if returning from a country affected by Zika.

On September 11 a joint statement released by Singapore's Ministry of Health and the National Environment Agency revealed 329 cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection in the island state.

Among them were eight pregnant women.

If even clean-living Singapore, the most efficiently regulated and governed state between the Bosphorus and the East China Sea cannot keep Zika tethered, it's an ominous sign for the rest of the tropical world, and especially for women who are or might become pregnant.

Mario Tama/Getty Images The Zika virus outbreak is threatening tourism in Brazil.

Originally detected in Uganda, explosive in Brazil where it has been linked with more than 1000 cases of microcephaly, babies born with undersized skulls and brains, Zika has now been reported throughout south-east Asia, in Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Lao People's Democratic Republic and Thailand.

Non-Asian countries with cases of Zika include Fiji, most of Central America, all of South America, with the exception of Chile, and in the USA in the state of Florida.

The common factor in all these countries is the presence of the Aedes species mosquito, Ae. aegypti and Ae. albopictus.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty A woman ferry passenger arriving from Singapore walks near a banner about Zika virus.

These are the same mosquitoes that spread dengue fever and chikungunya. Any country where these Aedes mosquitos are present has the possibility of becoming an infection zone.

A traveller infected with Zika returns to their home country, or travels to another country with a population of Aedes mosquitos, one of those mosquitos dips its proboscis into the traveller's bloodstream and the stage is set for a local outbreak.

More insidious still, anyone infected might not even be aware that they carry Zika. Most will show no symptoms.

Those who do will probably experience fever, rashes, joint and muscle pain and conjunctivitis. These symptoms might last only a few days.

However, for pregnant women the implications for their unborn child are far more serious.

Another way that Zika can be transmitted is through sex.

EDGAR SU/REUTERS A worker mists the common area of a public housing estate with insecticide, near the vicinity where locally transmitted Zika cases were discovered in Singapore.

In June the World Health Organisation reported mounting evidence that sexual transmission of Zika virus is possible and more common than previously assumed.

To the end of August, sexual transmission of Zika had been reported in 11 countries, including New Zealand but not Australia.

On the basis of this new evidence WHO suggests that anyone returning from an area with active Zika transmission, regardless of whether or not they show any symptoms of Zika, should practice safe sex for six months.

REUTERS Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen at the Laboratory of Entomology and Ecology of the Dengue Branch of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The other suggested option is abstinence. Also for six months.

At the moment there is no test that can reliably detect Zika. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that a blood or urine test can confirm a Zika infection.

However, the CDC also cautions that a negative test does not exclude Zika.

For anyone who displays symptoms, Zika virus RNA can sometimes be detected early in the course of illness, according to the CDC.

Sometimes is not good enough to rule it out, and therefore the injunction against unprotected sex.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment against the Zika virus. Treatment is directed at alleviating symptoms.

All the health authorities are stressing prevention. Anyone travelling to an area where the Zika virus is present is advised to cover exposed skin day and night as far as possible, use mosquito repellents, wear clothing treated with insecticide and sleep in a screened or air conditioned room, under a net if mosquitos may be present. Which suddenly makes a holiday in Scandinavia look like a compelling prospect. Provided there's no local hanky-panky involved.

For a list of countries with active Zika transmission see the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention page: http://www.cdc.gov/zika/geo/active-countries.html

