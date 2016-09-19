Cabin crew 'like bouncers'

Air rage so bad cabin crew are 'like nightclub bouncers'

Cabin crew say there are now so many air rage incidents that staff are "having to perform as nightclub bouncers", reports say.

Staff are demanding action against alcohol and drug-fuelled incidents in the United Kingdom, as figures revealed by the BBC programme 5 Live Investigates showed a four-fold increase in the number of incidents involving disruptive passengers between 2013 and 2015.

There were 386 incidents in 2015, compared to 85 in 2013.

The spike was partly explained by an increase in passenger numbers and flight crew reporting more incidents, The Independent reported.

A senior member of crew for a budget airline told The Independent:

"Cabin crew have had enough. We're having to perform as night-club bouncers, and we're not standing for it any more."

Most of the air rage incidents involved alcohol, the report said.

Speaking to the BBC, Jet 2 managing director Phil Ward said passengers were pre-loading and drinking during the early hours.

"It's not normal to drink a pint at six in the morning."

Jet2 - a budget airline - has banned alcohol sales on board aircraft until after 8am.

The report said airlines were considering moving to a blanket ban for air rage incidents, meaning a passenger banned from one airline would be banned from simply getting another flight.

Most airports in the UK can serve alcohol at any time, and authorities are considering measures such as marking boarding passes to show the number of drinks consumed.

Budget Irish airline Ryanair has banned passengers on flights to Ibiza from taking duty-free goods into the main cabin.

