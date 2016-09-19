Coolio arrested at airport

Coolio arrested at LA airport on suspicion of possessing stolen, loaded gun, police say

The US rapper was reportedly found with a loaded, stolen gun in his carry-on luggage.

Police arrested the rapper Coolio on Saturday after authorities said they found a loaded, stolen firearm in his carry-on bag at a security checkpoint inside Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport police responded to Terminal 3 about 10.30am after receiving a report about a prohibited item in the screening area, spokeswoman Alicia Hernandez said.

Police took possession of a carry-on bag on the X-ray screening belt and detained a 39-year-old man who claimed the bag, Hernandez said.

Coolio is most famous for his song Gangsta's Paradise.
Reuters

Authorities soon discovered that the bag "contained items belonging to one of the suspect's travelling companions," who had left the screening area and boarded a departing plane, Hernandez said.

Police then detained Coolio, 53, "who upon questioning claimed ownership and possession of the carry-on bag," Hernandez said.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen, loaded firearm, police said.

Hernandez said Coolio - whose legal name is Artis Leon Ivey - was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Las Vegas native was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in 2009 after authorities said they found rock cocaine in his luggage.

Police did not immediately identify the other man, describe his relationship to Coolio, or specify whether he had been booked into jail.

 

 - MCT

