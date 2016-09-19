"He doesn't carry photo ID - he is only 13."

13-year-old Wellington boy stranded alone after Jetstar refuses to let him board

MAARTEN HOLL/Fairfax NZ Rob Te Moana has sworn off flying Jetstar after his 13-year-old son, Luke Te Moana, was refused entry to a plane from Wellington to Auckland because he did not have photo ID.

A Wellington boy was brought to tears after Jetstar refused to allow him on a plane back home to his family.

Luke Te Moana, 13, from Upper Hutt had no trouble boarding a plane from Wellington to Auckland on Friday with no identification, but a lack of ID meant the airline would not let him board his Sunday night return flight.

Jetstar is standing by its refusal, with a spokeswoman pointing out it has "policies in place for young people travelling without adults".

It acknowledged it was a "frustrating experience" and it was going to contact Luke's family to discuss it.

Luke said he was made to wait for up to an hour in the departure lounge on Sunday night while other passengers boarded, then was told, "you can't go on the plane because you are too young".

He was left to fend for himself alone in Auckland airport till his uncle, Pat Moana - who had waved him off through the security gates more than an hour earlier - returned to collect him, "upset [and] distraught".

Moana said he was told by Jetstar staff that policy meant any unaccompanied minor under the age of 16 had to have identification to be allowed to board a Jetstar plane.

A staff member, who had witnessed the incident, came over and gave Luke some food vouchers.

"[Luke] just burst into tears."

Luke's father, Rob Te Moana ,was waiting at Wellington Airport on Sunday and called Jetstar to find out what had happened, but was initially told they could not discuss it as his name was not on the ticket.

Jetstar said Te Moana needed to confirm with Luke that they could talk to his father but, in an ironic twist, were able to do this by simply calling him, presumably believing he was Luke Te Moana over the phone but not in person at the gate.

The ordeal ended after Te Moana photocopied Luke's passport and sent it to Jetstar, meaning his son was able to fly down on Monday morning.

"I just feel gutted for the little bugger," his father said as he anxiously waited, for the second time.

"It's just ridiculous - they let him on going up there."

Luke had been visiting his uncle in Auckland on his first trip away from home without parents.

Te Moana has now vowed off ever travelling with Jetstar.

​He was never warned of the policy when the booking was made, nor was there any mention of it on the ticket, he said.

The electronic ticket had a link to Jetstar's "other enquiries" page, which in turn had a link for unaccompanied minors where it is mentioned that children over 12 and travelling independently needed identification.

"He doesn't carry photo ID - he is only 13."

A statement from the airline said it was unable to verify Luke was the correct age.

"As this was the last flight of the day we were not able to transfer him to a later flight. He has travelled home with us this morning. While our crew did follow the correct policy, we do understand that this would have been difficult for the boy and his family."

According to Jetstar policy - "disclosed on our website" - ​all children travelling independently on Jetstar flights must carry proof they are currently attending secondary school, or are over 12 years old.

Jetstar was asked if the policy policy was adequately warned of. It was also asked for comment that it was able to confirm Luke's identity over the phone, but not in person.

