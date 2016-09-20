JetBlue airplane diverts after lightning strike just moments after take-off from John F Kennedy Airport video

JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

An airplane that was struck by lightning just moments after taking off diverted to a nearby airport.

The JetBlue flight was heading to Bermuda from John F Kennedy Airport in New York on Monday morning when it was diverted to Boston's Logan International Airport, the Aviation Herald reported.

The airline's website shows the plane landed at Logan around 9:45 a.m and a Massachusetts Port Authority spokesman says the plane landed without incident.

The moment a passenger plane flying over north-west Saudi Arabia is struck by lightning.

State police spokesman David Procopio says it's possible the plane was hit by lighting but that it hadn't been confirmed.

A replacement Airbus A320-200 registration reached Bermuda with a delay of 4.5 hours.

 - AP

