Family upset over partial refund

Auckland family angry with Air New Zealand's 'wishy washy' compassionate refund

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Air New Zealand's compassionate refund policy has left an Auckland family feeling overcharged.

A bereaved Auckland family were shocked to be stuck with hefty travel costs after Air New Zealand promised them a compassionate refund.

Steve - an Auckland businessman who didn't want his last name published - and his family had been holidaying in Fiji when his father-in-law suddenly died; he immediately arranged with Air New Zealand to bring his flight home three days forward.

Steve said Air New Zealand told him about their compassionate fare policy over the phone and assured him that he could claim a refund for the unexpected travel expense after his father-in-law's funeral.

But the airline didn't specify how much of a refund, and the family assumed it would cover "the majority" of extra costs.

"That assumption seemed fair enough since we had genuine reason to fly back earlier - a provable death in the family. And had already paid for the seats in three days' time. The seats on the new flight were already available, and it wasn't like they had to kick someone else off."

In the end Air New Zealand refunded $360 of the $1444 extra cost incurred.

The airline explained to Steve in an email that only flight change and service fees could be refunded on international flights, under their compassionate policy.

Steve said he felt the policy took advantage of people in "unusual situations when emotionally, you just want to get home".

"Essentially they charged me twice and could effectively sell my original seats again - it's double dipping."

The family would have gone through with their changed Air New Zealand return even if they had known they would foot the full bill, Steve said.

"But we wish they'd been straight with us from the start to avoid this nasty shock down the track, when we least needed it."

Steve did have travel insurance and said that will be his next point of call, but that it was beside the point whether or not they paid out.

"The public need to be aware of how Air New Zealand behave, and to beware of how easy it is to interpret their wishy-washy communication incorrectly," he said.

Air New Zealand spokeswoman Brigitte Ransom said the airline followed its compassionate policy by applying the familys' original ticket value towards the new fare.

"In this case the new fares were more expensive than the original fares which had been purchased well in advance, so the family paid some differential between the two. The fare change penalty and service fees were refunded in line with our policy."

She said that since the family bought their original tickets well in advance, the difference between the fares was large.

"We sympathise with the passenger and his family's circumstances and we are sorry that he doesn't find our compassionate policy to be clear," Ransom said.

Un-tangling Air New Zealand's compassionate travel policy:

- Compassionate fares and flexibility exist to help with urgent travel, short notice travel due to an "unexpected critical medical situation" - or death - in your immediate family.

- Compassionate fares offset up to $249 of one-way domestic flights purchased for the above reason, and the flight must take off be within seven days of booking.

- Compassionate flexibility can apply to existing bookings for any Air New Zealand flight, anywhere. It allows you to make one free change to flights (to fly earlier, for instance) or cancel that booking and apply its value to an alternative flight.

- Documentation of the immediate family link, as well as proof of bereavement or the medical condition, is required to get either a compassionate fare of compassionate flexibility.

- Air New Zealand prefers to get the documentation prior to travel, but will consider applications within one month of travel. In the latter case they will provide an appropriate refund of costs.

- We recommend asking the airline directly about how much a refund would cover for their specific case

