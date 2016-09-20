Plane 'under threat'

Saudia Airlines plane put in 'isolation' at Manila airport

JEANETTE ANDRADE / TWITTER Saudi Flight SV 872 was heading to Jeddah.

A Saudia Airlines flight carrying pilgrims has made an unexpected landing in Manila, Philippines, and police anti-hijacking operatives are reported to be in the area.

Flight SVA 872, en route from Jeddah, landed shortly after 3pm (local time) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, reported ABSCBN News.

"Twenty miles before landing, MIAA (Manila International Airport Authority) received advice from Manila Control Tower that Saudia Airlines Flight SV872 is under threat," a statement from the MIAA said, reported GMA NEWs .

The plane has been "isolated" at a secluded part of one of the runways.

Reports that the plane has been hijacked have surfaced on social media, however these have not been confirmed.

Saudia plane carrying pilgrims returning from Hajj. Pax would have been subjected to scrutiny by Immigration offcls pic.twitter.com/6rIsHpvtVM — Jeannette Andrade (@jiandradeINQ) September 20, 2016 MIAA still confirming report Saudia flight SV 872 hijacked. Plane isolated as security protocol. Avsegrp on site pic.twitter.com/5fpZigtZYb — Jeannette Andrade (@jiandradeINQ) September 20, 2016

