Ash from Turrialba volcano closes airports in Costa Rica, eruption caught in mesmerising timelapse video

Newsflare

Beautiful timelapse footage has emerged from Costa Rica of Turrialba volcano erupting.

A volcano erupted twice on Monday, spewing ash and grounding flights in Costa Rica.

The Turrialba volcano's violent explosions sent ash cloud 4000 metres into the air, temporarily closing two airports.

The Civil Aviation Directorate shut Alajuela's international Juan Santamaría Airport and the Pavas San José Tobías Bolaños Airport as a preventive measure.

A farm worker wears a mask to protect himself from ash after the Turrialba volcano erupted, as he herds cows in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica.

Ash rises over Turrialba volcano as seen from San Gerardo de Irazu.

A dog covered in volcanic ash plays with its owner after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano.

A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica.

Farmworkers wear masks to protect themselves from ash.

Vegetation is covered in volcanic ash.

Volcanic ash covers trees after the eruption.

Ash from the Turrialba volcano falls on San Jose city.

Meanwhile, beautiful time lapse footage has emerged of Turrialba erupting.

The video, filmed on Tuesday in Cartago, shows a thick ash cloud rising high up to the sky.

Visitors used to be able to hike down into Turrialba's crater, but increased volcanic activity has caused the surrounding Turrialba Volcano National Park to close.

