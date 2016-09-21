Mesmerising timelapse shows Costa Rica's Turrialba volcano erupting

Beautiful timelapse footage has emerged from Costa Rica of Turrialba volcano erupting.

A volcano erupted twice on Monday, spewing ash and grounding flights in Costa Rica.

The Turrialba volcano's violent explosions sent ash cloud 4000 metres into the air, temporarily closing two airports.

The Civil Aviation Directorate shut Alajuela's international Juan Santamaría Airport and the Pavas San José Tobías Bolaños Airport as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, beautiful time lapse footage has emerged of Turrialba erupting.

The video, filmed on Tuesday in Cartago, shows a thick ash cloud rising high up to the sky.

Visitors used to be able to hike down into Turrialba's crater, but increased volcanic activity has caused the surrounding Turrialba Volcano National Park to close.