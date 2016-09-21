Stunt pilot Thom Richard is nearly decapitated when another plane hits him at high speed

TVNZ Thom Richard had a lucky escape when another pilot failed to see he had stopped on the runway.

US stunt pilot Thom Richard was sitting in his plane on the tarmac, unaware he was at risk of being turned into "minced meat" .

What could have been a messy end for Richard was captured on his plane's camera; him in the cockpit and the other plane coming from behind at speed.

In a shower of debris, Richard's aircraft his hit by the other plane's wing - the distance between the wing and his head looks to be so close you'd be lucky to fit life insurance papers between the two.

ONE NEWS Thom Richard was preparing to take off at an air show when another plane's wing hit him.

The impact spun Richard's plane 180 degrees and the video shows the pilot looking stunned and the plane that hit him stopping in the background, its wing touching the tarmac.

The close-call happened at the Reno National Championship Air Races, in the United States.

The force of the impact ripped the canopy off Richard's plane.

Richard had signalled he had engine trouble when the crash happened. The other competitors thought the race was on and had started their take-off runs, Flying Magazine reported.

Richard reportedly suffered a hand injury in the incident.

"The impact was violent and loud. His left leading edge shaved off the top several inches from my vertical and skimmed the turtle-deck without touching until it impacted my right hand holding up the canopy, at well over sixty miles an hour [100kmh]," he wrote on Facebook.

"I'm not the slightest bit upset over the accident. I, in fact, consider myself a very lucky man. Another four feet to the left and I would have been minced meat. A busted up hand is a small price to pay. I'll take it. It'll heal."

- Stuff