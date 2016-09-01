Close-knit bunch at fair

Quilt & Craft Fair at Claudelands Events Centre

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ The Craft and Quilt Fair is being held at Claudelands. Liz Appleton (left) and Joanna Bowman (right) are spinning on their wheels.

Quilts hang from the walls, details so fine, people stand ever so close, observing and admiring, like artwork.

Bargain bins are getting raided for cheap tools and materials.

There are questions at each stall: Where do I get that from? How did you do that?

A woman is on her spinning wheel, working methodically and easily while chatting to her pals. Another felts, therapeutically adding layer by layer of bright colour.

Step into the world of handcrafts.

The Creative Fibre Experience has a large exhibition at The Craft & Quilt Fair at Claudelands Events Centre, which is on until Sunday. Everything is on display: felting, spinning and weaving, knitting, braiding, even fashion.

The Waikato group alone has 14 groups within the region.

In the 1980s, the group had 6000 to 7000 members nationally. Today, there are about half that.

"We use to be called Spinners and Weavers, back in the day," member Liz Appleton said. "And that's when you would get a bag of fleece wool off the local farmer and you spun like that.

"Today, it's not the hard work that it used to be. The new stuff is combed already and you can set it in your spinning wheel without all the bits of sheep poo and vegetable matter in it.

"It's all dyed and you can just do the most amazing things with it."

Appleton believes handcrafts are getting a whole new generation of interest.

"I think there's a gradual interest in people wanting to do something creative. People find it is very therapeutic."

The group also have a fashion parade to display the garments made by members.

"We had a lady wanting to learn to weave, someone wanting to try on the garments from the fashion parade and others asking questions during our demos.

"Handcrafts is really for anybody. You don't have to join with any expertise, everyone shares their talents and you quickly learn what you want to do and enjoy doing it."

The fair is at the Claudelands Events Centre from Thursday until Sunday, 10.30am - 4pm.

Adult tickets are $16, senior citizens are $13, children 5-16 are $10 and under 5s free.

- Stuff