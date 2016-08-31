Sayonara winter, spring has sprung

Waikato's winter was warmer and wetter than average, according to the MetService's preliminary results.

The region basked in warmer than average maximum and minimum temperatures.

The average maximum was 14.5-degrees Celsius, 0.2C higher, and the minimum was .03C higher at 4.7C, although August bucked the trend and was colder than usual, meteorologist Tom Adams said.

August produced an average temperature of 8.9C, while the long-term average temperature is 9.5C for the month.

June was significantly warmer than average, while July was a touch warmer, which explains how winter topped out as warmer than average, Adams said.

Across New Zealand weather trends were broadly the same, although if you thought you got your umbrella out a little more than usual, you were right, Adams said.

June and July were wetter than usual, while August was dry. The heavy rain from Thursday, Friday and Saturday were not included in the results.

There was about 5 per cent more rain in total.

And it was cooler at ground level. The MetService counts a frost as every time ground temperature reaches zero and below.

The 2016 winter heralded 26 frosts, three more than the average of 23.

The gradual increase in temperature is in line with the predictions in a climate change report released by the Ministry of the Environment earlier in 2016.

It teamed up with Niwa to produce a snapshot on climate change projections.

The report predicts some dire outcomes if temperatures continue to soar.

The report states if it keeps getting warmer, there will be more droughts, floods, landslides, and tropical diseases. The warmer, wetter conditions will create optimal conditions for the increased growth of pests and weeds, particularly in the South Waikato.

It predicted the number of frosts could drop to five in a year.

The warmer temperatures would produce a longer growing season and fewer frosts could provide opportunities to grow new crops. Farmers might benefit from faster growth of pasture and better crop growing conditions.

Dr Dan Zwartz, climate change scientist at the Ministry for the Environment, says the predictions for Waikato of droughts, floods and landslides were not unique to the region and would be right across the country.

But it was important for people who were reliant on the land and weather, like farmers, to pay attention to this information, he said.

"It's scientific information," Zwartz said. "It's good for putting planning processes in place.

"We've been having more droughts, floods and land slips for the past 20 years and Waikato farmers have just got on with it," Federated Farmers Waikato provincial president Chris Lewis said with a chuckle.

The report did not phase him, it was just one of many saying the same thing he has been hearing for a while.

And yes, if it was true, it did allow farmers to put planning and processes in place, he said.

Farmers were adaptable people, Lewis said.

"They will change to fit economic climate and the weather.

"That's the way farmers are made."

Farms were big businesses run by smart people, he said.

"We are prepared for whatever is thrown at us, unless of course it's one of those one-in-a-hundred-years flash floods."

In the 70s and 80s scientists were saying it was going to get colder, now it is warmer, he said.

"We will roll with the punches and keep producing."

- Stuff