Armed police raid near kindy

Armed offenders squad raid Taupo house near kindergarten

A preschool was put into lockdown as armed offenders conducted a search metres away from their Taupo building. 

Residents of Tawa St left their houses on Thursday morning to find armed officers point weapons toward a house. 

"It was a little bit scary to be honest," a resident, who asked not to be named, said. 

"Just not knowing what's happening in your street.

"You walk out and see police with big guns down the street."

The resident said it would have been good to have been warned, or at least a warning given to the preschool. 

"I understand it was a fast-moving situation but a phone call or one policeman put at the preschool would have been good," they said.

"There was no warning to anyone."

Tawa St was cordoned off during the search and residents were encouraged to stay inside. 

A police spokeswoman said police were conducting a series of search warrants around Taupo.

No further details were available in relation to the warrants while they were being conducted, she said.

 - Stuff

