Gardens underpass announced

Million-dollar underpass for Cobham Drive between Sillary and Hamilton Gardens

NZTA. An artist's impression of the entrance to the underpass from Sillary Street.

A walkway and cycleway will be built under Cobham Drive, connecting Hamilton Gardens to Hamilton's east side.

Construction will start early next year. The New Zealand Transport Agency has set aside $1.1million for the project.

The 4-metre-wide underpass will start at Hamilton Gardens on the southern side of Cobham Drive and connect at Sillary Street near the Grey Street-Cobham Drive corner.

The statement from NZTA follows its announcement about beginning construction on the Western Rail Trail, a junction that will connect Hamilton's southwestern suburbs with Hamilton Girls' High School, the Wintec city campus and Hamilton city centre.

READ MORE:

* Roundabout proposed to link city's ring road to Hamilton Gardens

* Curved Hamilton footbridge proposed for Cobham Drive site

* Proposed 'green' bridge next to Hamilton Gardens attracts mixed views

Waikato Highways manager Niclas​ Johansson​ said in a release that pedestrian safety is important.

"This well-lit and level underpass will provide a safe and user-friendly option to connect the Gardens and existing paths either side of the state highway," he said.

"This extra link will allow cyclists and pedestrians from Hamilton East to connect to existing paths into the city and new paths along SH3, as well as the Western Rail Trail, which is expected to be completed at the end of this year."

Hamilton City Council transport manager Jason Harrison said those living near the Gardens as well as those further afield will welcome the project.

"Hamilton is a great city for walking and biking, and we've already got around 150km of on and off road cycleways," Harrison said.

An estimated $12m is to be spent over the next decade to connect Hamilton with a series of cycleways, according to the release by NZTA.

It is anticipated that the total national cycling investment over the next three years, including indirect investment from other infrastructure activities, will be about $350m, delivering over 300km of new urban cycleways.

- Stuff