Mayoral hopefuls think big

Hamilton mayoral candidates' three big ideas

James Casson

1 Invigorate the CBD

Hamilton is evolving and we have to change with it.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ James Casson wants to develop a shared walk and cycle pathway on the eastern side of the Waikato River.

Sixty eight empty stores in town and CBD businesses cannot compete with the likes of Chartwell and The Base.



I would like incentives given to central buildings that are empty to develop those stores into central city chic apartments.



We have a housing shortage; why not invigorate our CBD at the same time.



Hamilton City Council could look at a rates holiday for the developers who take up this opportunity.



Having the central city populated will increase central use, full restaurants, bars and make the city a safer place.



I would also like to see the first two hours of parking in CBD free.



Use of Garden Place during summer months.



Free concerts, plays, movie evenings with family movies to encourage people into the CBD which will improve use of the central city.



2 Developing a walkway/cycle way on eastern side of Waikato River, to form a river loop



The western side of the river has a walkway along the entire length but not on the east side.



A walkway on the east side will make the river very usable for walkers, runners and cyclists, encouraging health and fitness, making an entire river loop.



Brisbane is an example of a city making full use of its river.



Add mobile coffee carts at certain points to complete an enjoyable river experience.



3 Tourism



Waikato has one of the largest Waka in New Zealand with Tainui.



When tourists come to New Zealand they are pointed in the direction of Rotorua for a New Zealand cultural experience.



I would like to work closely with Tainui to change that so Hamilton and Waikato become that cultural location.



We have Turangawaewae and Kirikiriroa Marae on our doorstep, let's promote and grow that to catch tourist dollars.

Rob Pascoe

Will I run the city by spreadsheet if I become mayor?

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ Rob Pascoe will focus on winning Hamilton a share of the Government's $1 billion infrastructure fund to help open up more sections in the city.

That was the question that got all the laughs at the Property Council's Mayoral election meeting. As a chartered accountant, I guess I was fair game.



But frankly, the money side of running the city is important, and so spreadsheets remain a critical tool in understanding the issues and options.



One of my priorities, as a safe pair of hands, is keeping the books balanced and debt under control. But my three big ideas with money at the foundation:



1 More sections, more homes and a pool in the northeast



I'll fight hard to win a share of the Government's $1 billion infrastructure fund (interest free to be repaid in 10 years).



This will allows opening up 7000 sections in Peacocke's well ahead of time.



I want even more money to unlock over 13,500 sections in Temple View, inside the boundary and in Waipa, and we must have a swimming pool in the northeast, sooner.



2 More business and more jobs



This is about economic development and bringing this role into the Mayor's office to champion with a panel of investors, developers, Chamber of Commerce, the Property Council and planners.



By bringing business, we'll be creating more jobs flowing through to more sections and houses.



3 Free to the tip ... plus



A free trip to the dump each year, with a rubbish bag, carload, or household trailer for ratepayers.



Plus one free adult and child admission to the zoo and Waterworld.



Easy to do.



The voucher will come with the rates demand.



And a bonus idea: a 3 percent prompt payment discount for ratepayers.



Other councils do it and power companies do it.



Would apply to payments in full up front for the year.

Chris Simpson

1 Kickstart the CBD

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Chris Simpson plans to kickstart the central city into life through a range of initiatives, including a trial of free car parking.

The CBD is the organ that pumps the blood to and from the whole of a city.



Cities are judged by their CBDs because it is the place of convergence for government, business, leisure and democracy.



A CBD that works sends the message that the city is working.



My plan to kickstart the CBD is:



1. Get more people living in the CBD



2. Shrink the CBD footprint and building upwards to stimulate density and create a soul for the CBD



3. Trial free parking in specified areas of the CBD



4. Launch a proper Master Plan, that includes step-changes like investment in technology, attracting business and CBD governance



2 A grown-up approach to rates



A growing city needs grown-up aspirations. Ratepayers need confidence about rates, so Hamilton can focus on big picture initiatives like a rail link, strong communities, attracting economic development and investment in the right technology.



When ratepayers have little confidence that council is managing their rates responsibly, it is difficult to believe politicians whose promises are a long wish list of things that may not be realistic.



I would create a Rates Transparency Policy backed by a Rates Advisory Board, which pegs council rates to inflation and factors in growth, to set the parameters within which council adjusts rates.



The board will provide guidance about debt, the level of rates and best practice regarding local council spend.



3 Creative collaboration



We need collaboration between sectors such as art, the environment, Iwi and the wider region, for initiatives that are in line with Hamilton's values and which make the city a destination.



One example is the launch of an Arts Hikoi from Auckland to Hamilton Gardens, taking in art and sculpture, history, native bush and the region's townships through walking or cycling the 125km stretch.

Paula Southgate

Let's get positive, work together, get stuff done and remember that small things really do matter to communities. Let's:

CHRISTINE CORNEGE/FAIRFAX NZ Paula Southgate will form a working group to look at ways of creating more affordable housing in the city.

1 Focus on action and get things done



Council has plenty of plans, policies and strategies such as the River Plan and Ferrybank development that set out a positive blueprint for progress.



A lot of good work has been done.



Now is the time to build on this, identify key priorities for the city and create powerful and positive partnerships with community groups, developers and funders that help us to realise our aspirations without costing the ratepayer an arm and a leg.



2 Form a practical working group including developers, planners and builders to pull together to find real solutions for affordable homes



We must make sure our pressures are heard loud and clear in Wellington.



We need to build a better city, not just a bigger city which needs partnership.



Council alone cannot solve the housing issues facing cities like Hamilton.



As your mayor I will open up new land for development, push for our fair share of the government's $1B Infrastructure and more support for our rapidly growing city.



3 Don't just think big; let's also think and ACT small



Not all projects need to be large and expensive.



Sometimes it's the small things that matter to a community and touch their lives in a meaningful way.



We need to be engaging with communities, including them early in the planning process and delivering positive outcomes for the people who elect us.



This could be as simple as safety solutions for local road issues, a family-friendly playground in Clyde Park, a bus shelter, green spaces and Tui in the tree or, finally fixing that pothole on your street.



Big and bold vision is vital but small positive actions add up.

Andrew King

My message is simple.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ Andrew King will cut the city council's red tape and invest in infrastructure to make more sections available.

First: "Truth"



The platform that I will lead council on, as a team, is a platform of truth.



On a platform of truth, our city will prosper.



Secondly: "Growth"



People want affordable houses, first-time buyers, our hard-working families, your children and your grandchildren.



The critical shortage of sections has contributed to competition from buyers and insufficient supply pushing house prices up by $200,000 over the last two years.



Council needs to invest in infrastructure to make more sections available and to expand our city and our rates base.



I will continue to promote Peacockes area as a growth cell which you have been promised for 30 years, and capture Hamilton's share of Central Government's promised one billion dollar interest free loan, to achieve this.



In parallel with the Government, through New Zealand Transport Agency building "Southern Links" we can complete Hamilton's ring road.



Finally: "Less Rules"



Hamilton City Council's Rule Book (the District Plan) has too much red tape for either the developer or our citizens to have certainty.



Costs blow out and time is wasted, when we should be making housing more affordable and assisting businesses to grow our city.



We need to go back to common sense.



I do understand that with growth and new communities we need new amenities.



I say "no" to water meters. "User pays" sounds good, but the cost to be fair and measure water used, outweighs the financial benefit to the community overall.



So one, two and three. Truth, Growth and Less Red Tape.



Sounds simple and it should be.



Simple, achievable and robust.



A better city for all of us!



I don't have all the answers, sometimes things will go wrong.



But together, as a team, built on those foundations, our city, Hamilton, will prosper.

Jack Gielen

​1 My vision likens Hamilton to a beautiful diamond the New Jerusalem where the Jubilee spirit level promotes freedom justice equality for all

CHRISTINE CORNEGE/FAIRFAX NZ Jack Gielen will promote initiatives that help bring back the city's "heart and soul".

There are 12 windows to the city East West North and South gates where, the light passes through the middle of the city revitalising the CBD with vibrant shops and businesses connected to the other shopping centres around the city.



City Hall will be open and transparent.



I will put heart and soul back into the city amongst young and old with community festivals, the new metro theatre and riverside cafeteria included.



Tourism will be a main focus making us internationally renowned.



The infrastructure and core services will be maintained.



The gardens, parks and greenbelt areas well kept in good shape.



The roundabouts, roads and cycleways will be kept in good order facilitating the correct flow of traffic.



Affordable homes will be put up for everyone.



2 Responsible spending and economical growth



I want to balance the need for new projects with the need to keep out of debt.



I will focus on keeping the current infrastructure, core services,community facilities and necessary roading in good order.



Our open transparency of the books with public audits and business grants will keep us accountable to the people while contributing to healthy economic growth with a focus on creating less red tape with greater focus on business growth with jobs.



As a team player in our city I will cooperate with property developers to meet the needs of the people for affordable homes and commercial properties.



Easier resource consent, less charges and red tape will speed up the building process.



3 Community consultation



I will be the voice of the people with 24/7 access and a taskforce dedicated to the needs of the people.



We will promote family advocacy and the inter-faith movement ensuring the peaceful coexistence of all people.

Arshad Chatha

​1 Development of the CBD

SUPPLIED Arshad Chatha wants to create a large-scale mall in the city's CBD.

The central city must be a strong business centre with a vibrant metropolitan lifestyle.



The CBD needs a big mall in the centre of the city.



The mall should include the Centre Place mall and needs to expand from Anglesea Street to the Victoria Street that should include the city council building and the Garden Place.



It should be the hub of the city with superstores, banks, retail shops, cinemas and some offices to attract the people to the CBD.



This mall should have big parking facilities, so that the parking issue would be resolved.



In the presence of Hamilton Garden there is no need for Garden Place, which has already become tiles/bricks place.



2 Development of healthy society



At present there is little to no focus to develop a healthy society.



Illiteracy, drugs, prostitution and crimes have become norms of the society.



There is urgent need to encourage families to send children to schools and sports, to take strong action against drugs, to reduce family violence and enhance family values, and to stop people employing young females doing prostitution.



HCC needs to promote cultural understanding and harmony in our diverse society.



3 Sustainable economy



HCC needs to benefit the government's $1 billion interest free loan for infrastructure because it needs money for about 1000 new houses every year.



Hamilton has local and ethnic talent that needs to be used.



The best use is to encourage entrepreneur's culture to start new businesses and existing businesses growth.

Hamilton has Nature's gifted beautiful river but without use.



Maori community has strong association with the river; their consultation and participation can make river useful for water sports, jet boat and a couple of small ferries including quality restaurants for people's entertainment and dining out.





- Stuff