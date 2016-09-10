Biker critical, SH1 closed

Motorcyclist critical after crash near Huntly

A man has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition after a motorbike crash near Huntly.

The crash happened just north of Fisher Road, north of Huntly, at 2pm on Saturday.

No other vehicles were involved.

The road is closed in both directions while the serious crash unit investigates, Senior Sergeant Greg Foster said.

There are diversions in place for southbound traffic down Tahuna Road.

Northbound traffic is being diverted down Ohinewai South Road.

- Stuff