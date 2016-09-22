Australian community mourns 'very generous' family in Huntly crash

QUEENSLAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Stephen Phillips, a violinist with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, always gave back to his community.

An Australian community is in mourning after a horrific Waikato car crash tore apart a family known for generously helping others.

Belinda Williams remains in Waikato Hospital with her nine-year-old daughter Tessa, after losing her husband, Stephen Phillips, and two sons when their rental car collided with a truck on State Highway 1 at Huntly on Monday afternoon.

Both were now in a stable condition, but Williams - known to friends as "Bindy" - was in a high dependency unit.

SUPPLIED Belinda Williams with her boys. Huntly fatal crash.

Friends said the couple, from Loganlea, Queensland were talented classical musicians who had gone above and beyond to help their local community, including performing fundraisers to help it recover from devastating floods.

READ MORE:

* Support for surviving Huntly crash victims

* Fatal Huntly crash: Musical family had just arrived in New Zealand

RNZ The neighbours of an Australian family who were killed in a horrific car crash in Huntly on Monday are shocked by their deaths.

The family had been on their way to a family reunion for the school holidays when the crash occurred.

Phillips and his stepsons, aged 12 and 14, were pronounced dead at the scene while Williams and Tessa were rushed to hospital.

Phillips, 54, was a first violinist with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra while his wife played the viola with a number of orchestras in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and was actively involved in Queensland's chamber music industry.

Stephen Phillips and his two stepsons were killed in the crash that badly injured his wife and daughter.

Phillips also played the organ at St Benedict's church at East Brisbane every Sunday.

Greg Hartay-Szabo, a friend of Phillips, said it was a privilege to have known the musician.

"He has left a tremendous void in the musical as well as the wider community," he said.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ The crash has closed State Highway 1 at Huntly in both directions.

Hartay-Szabo, who worked alongside Phillips on a project to record pipe organs in various venues across Queensland, said his friend was an intelligent man who gave a lot of time to his community.

"He was very generous, there have been fundraiser concerts and without hesitation he said, yes he would help," he said.

"He helped set up for the 2011 flood relief concerts, in 2013 he played in [Brisbane's] Queen Street Mall for a fundraiser for flood victims in Bundaberg.

"Belinda was his partner and she was involved in some of the concerts."



Belinda Williams performed with Brisbane's Tulipwood Chamber Orchestra.

He said the family would be remembered in prayers in churches across Brisbane and Logan.

"There has been an enormous outpour of love and sympathy, it just keeps going," he said.

"He should be commended for some sort of award, the amount of work he did for the community in Brisbane was astounding."

Many friends took to Facebook to offer their condolences to the family, who were well-loved members of their local community.

"Can't believe I have to say goodbye to Stephen - who has been our much loved organist at St Benedicts (sic) every Sunday morning," wrote a friend of the family.

"We will miss you so much darling man your wonderful music and your loving personality."

A gofundme page has been set up to help Ms Williams and her daughter Tessa rebuild their lives.

- Brisbane Times and Stuff